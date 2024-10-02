عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Downtown Heroes Take On Karbi Anglong In I-League 3 Playoffs

Downtown Heroes Take On Karbi Anglong In I-League 3 Playoffs


10/2/2024 3:12:11 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Downtown Heroes FC will lock horns with Assamese team Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC in an I-League 3 Playoffs matchup on Wednesday at Naihati Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal. The game kicks off at 9:00 AM.

The Heroes are at the bottom of Group A, having taken 0 points from their two games. On the other hand, Karbi Anglong have won one and lost two thus far. Both teams are almost out of the race for an I-League 2 promotion, as Diamond Harbour football Club (6 points, 2 games) and Keinou Library & Sports Association (6 points, 2 games) are the current runaway leaders in the five team group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Downtown Heroes will play their final playoff game on October 4 against Diamond Harbour Football Club.

ADVERTISEMENT Read Also Downtown Heroes Downed 2-1 In I-League 3 Playoffs Game Downtown Heroes Play Keinou In I-League 3 Playoffs Today

MENAFN02102024000215011059ID1108738005


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search