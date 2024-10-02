Downtown Heroes Take On Karbi Anglong In I-League 3 Playoffs
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Downtown Heroes FC will lock horns with Assamese team Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC in an I-League 3 Playoffs matchup on Wednesday at Naihati Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal. The game kicks off at 9:00 AM.
The Heroes are at the bottom of Group A, having taken 0 points from their two games. On the other hand, Karbi Anglong have won one and lost two thus far. Both teams are almost out of the race for an I-League 2 promotion, as Diamond Harbour football Club (6 points, 2 games) and Keinou Library & Sports Association (6 points, 2 games) are the current runaway leaders in the five team group.
Downtown Heroes will play their final playoff game on October 4 against Diamond Harbour Football Club.
