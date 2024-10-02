War Update: 155 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 155 combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a war update as of 08:00 on Wednesday, October 2, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy, using their advantage in manpower and equipment, are relentlessly attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly restraining the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting maximum losses on the enemy," the General Staff said.

According to the update, on October 1 the Russian carried out 68 against the positions of Ukrainian forces and population centers, using 124 guided aerial bombs and two missiles.

Russian troops launched more than 3,810 shelling attacks on cities and villages and the positions of Ukrainian defenders, including 124 MLRS attacks.

Enemy airstrikes targeted Bilopillia, Vyshenky, Studenok, Pavlivka, Stepne, Tokarivka, Ulanove, Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Petropavlivka, Kruhliakivka, Nadiia, Markove, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Romanivka, Berestok, Chunyshyne, Vodianske, Pokrovsk, Bohoiavlenka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia.

Russian army loses 1,130 soldiers in Ukraine in last day

Yesterday, Ukrainian aircraft, missile forces and artillery carried out eight strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military hardware.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian troops continued their offensive operations. In total, six combat clashes were recorded there. Fighting took place near Starytsia and Vovchansk.

Twenty-five enemy attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector. Ukrainian forces repelled the assaults of the invaders near Synkivka, Novoosynove, Kurelivka, Novoselivka, Vyshneve, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka, and Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian army launched 17 attacks, trying to advance near Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka and in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders attacked Ukrainian positions eight times near Andriivka, Klishchiivka, Maiske, and Markove. The situation is under the control of Ukrainian forces.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian troops, supported by aircraft, carried out 16 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 assault and offensive operations of the Russian army near Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Krasnyi Yar, Lysivka, Novohrodivka, and Selydove. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was recorded near Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, and Lysivka. Russian forces actively used fighter jets.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 attacks outside Tsukuryne, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the Russian army launched an unsuccessful attack on the positions of Ukrainian forces in the direction of Bohoiavlenka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders attacked Ukrainian positions seven times near Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky, and Kamianske.

There were no signs of enemy offensive groups being formed in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, Russian troops continued to actively use artillery and aircraft from their territory to attack Ukrainian towns and villages.

Ukraine's operation in Russia's Kursk region is ongoing. Over the past day, the Russian army struck the region with 20 guided aerial bombs.

Photo: AFU General Staff