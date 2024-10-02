Invaders Attacked Nikopol District At Night, There Are Destructions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening and at night, Russian struck the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, causing damage to the infrastructure.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

The invaders attacked Nikopol and the Marhanets community, using kamikaze drones and artillery.

“The infrastructure is damaged. Fortunately, people were not injured,” said the head of the RMA.

