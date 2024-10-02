Invaders Attacked Nikopol District At Night, There Are Destructions
10/2/2024 2:09:43 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening and at night, Russian troops struck the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, causing damage to the infrastructure.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, posted this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
The invaders attacked Nikopol and the Marhanets community, using kamikaze drones and artillery.
“The infrastructure is damaged. Fortunately, people were not injured,” said the head of the RMA.
As Ukrinform reported, at night during an air raid, explosions were heard in Izmail, Odesa region.
