Essilorluxottica Completes Acquisition Of Supreme® From VF Corporation
10/2/2024 1:16:04 AM
Paris, France and Denver, Colorado (USA) (October 2, 2024 – 7am CEST) – EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the optical industry, announced that it has successfully closed the previously announced transaction to acquire the Supreme® brand from VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, for an aggregate base purchase price of $1.5 billion in cash subject to customary adjustments.
The transaction has been cleared by all relevant competition authorities.
