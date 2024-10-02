Cosmic Girlstm Global Competition Gives Young Women The Chance To Become Astronauts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cosmic GirlsTM Foundation Logo

Worldclass commercial astronaut training

4 girls building a rocket

- Dr. Mindy HowardGOODLETTSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On October 4, 2024, in celebration of the United Nations-declared World Space Week, the Cosmic GirlsTM Foundation is proud to launch a global competition designed to inspire young women to pursue careers in space and the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Under the motto, "Launching dreams in girls and girls into space to become multiplanetary," the foundation aims to revolutionize support for emerging female space talent. Cosmic GirlsTM' mission is to attract young women and retain them in the long-term technological talent pipeline through space education and astronaut training programs.Recent data highlights the urgent need for this initiative: in 2023, figures from the United Nations Office of Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) revealed that only 11 percent of astronauts worldwide are women, and just 6.6 percent of spacewalkers come from only 10 countries. These figures emphasize the persistent gender gap in space exploration, underscoring the relevance of Cosmic GirlsTM' goals.To mark the start of World Space Week 2024, Cosmic GirlsTM invites girls from around the globe to participate in this groundbreaking competition and connect with its international network of program partners. A special webinar will also be held during the week, showcasing Cosmic GirlsTM innovative approach to fostering a positive environmental impact in their future space missions. This event is accessible through the official World Space Week website.Bridging the Gender Gap in SpaceCosmic GirlsTM is specifically focused on closing the gender gap in the space industry. "Our mission is to build confidence in economically disadvantaged young women around the world, inspiring them to pursue big ambitions like becoming astronauts. We equip them with the necessary skills, opportunities, training, and international connections to realize those dreams," said Dr. Mindy Howard, founder and CEO of Cosmic GirlsTM.Global Competition and Documentary FilmCosmic GirlsTM proudly announces the launch of the“6 Girls 6 Continents Competition”, which kicks off on October 4, 2024. This unique competition is open to young women aged 14 to 19, offering them the opportunity to participate in space and STEM education programs from Cosmic Girls global program partners. Participants will compete for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: six outstanding finalists, one from each inhabited continent, will be selected to undergo commercial astronaut training.This astronaut training includes a parabolic flight, mental preparedness training (Inner Space Training ), and centrifuge training. The grand prize winner among the six finalists will earn a breathtaking suborbital spaceflight. Dr. Howard underscores the importance of the competition:“Imagine a young girl from a disadvantaged background winning this challenge. It's not just a personal victory, but a beacon of hope and inspiration for her family, community, and country.”The inspiring journey of the six finalists will be documented in a film that will be released globally at a later date.Registration and ParticipationTo register and participate in the competition, visit the Worldwide Space Competition | Cosmic Girls.Corporate Partners and Sponsors WelcomeThe success of the Cosmic GirlsTM astronaut training initiative depends on the support of our benefactors. We warmly invite companies, foundations, and individual donors who are passionate about advancing this vision to collaborate with the Cosmic GirlsTM Foundation and explore various sponsorship opportunities .Cosmic Girls Foundation: Building the Next Generation of Female AstronautsThe Cosmic GirlsTM Foundation is a recognized 501c3 charity in the United States and an ANBI charity in the Netherlands. It is dedicated to providing space and STEM education, essential life skills through its prestigious partner programs across six continents, and unparalleled commercial astronaut training to economically disadvantaged young women worldwide.For more information about the Cosmic Girls Foundation, its mission, and donor opportunities, please contact:

Leslie Hunsel- COO

Cosmic Girls Foundation

+1 636-293-1071

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Cosmic Girls: Launching Dreams in Girls and Girls into Space

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.