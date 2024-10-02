ICMEI Celebrates 75 Years Of India-Argentina Relations And Pays Tribute To Libertador General San Martín

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a celebration marking the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations between India and Argentina and the commemoration of Libertador General San Martín, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, extended heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI) to His Excellency Mr. Mariano Caucino, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic, Mrs. Barbara Paula Urdampilleta, and the people of Argentina.

Noida: In a celebration marking the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations between India and Argentina and the commemoration of Libertador General San Martín, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, extended heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) to His Excellency Mr. Mariano Caucino, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic, Mrs. Barbara Paula Urdampilleta, and the people of Argentina.



Speaking on this auspicious occasion, Dr. Marwah highlighted the strong and enduring relationship between India and Argentina.“India and Argentina have a history of robust and growing relations that are founded on mutual respect and shared cultural values. We are proud to celebrate this milestone together and look forward to many more years of fruitful collaboration,” said Dr. Marwah.



Dr. Marwah also emphasized the significance of the Indo-Argentina Film and Cultural Forum under the auspices of ICMEI.“As we commemorate this important occasion, it is with great enthusiasm that we announce the Indo-Argentina Film and Cultural Forum is poised to reach new heights. This forum will serve as a vital platform to enhance our cultural exchanges and deepen the artistic and cinematic ties between our two nations,” he added.



The Indo-Argentina Film and Cultural Forum aims to facilitate collaborations in the fields of cinema, media, and the arts, strengthening the cultural bond between India and Argentina. Through this initiative, ICMEI seeks to create opportunities for filmmakers, artists, and cultural ambassadors from both countries to collaborate, share knowledge, and celebrate each other's rich heritage.



