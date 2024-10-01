Jordan, Malaysia Celebrate 59 Years Of Diplomatic Relations At MTCP Networking Dinner

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Since the establishment of Jordanian-Malaysian ties in 1965, the bilateral relations between two states have been characterised by mutual respect and collaboration in various fields. The spirit of partnership was felt at "MTCP Networking Dinner" organised on Monday by Malaysian embassy in Jordan.

In his address to the representatives of of Planning and International Cooperation, MTCP alumni and members of the Malaysian universities alumni of Jordan, Ambassador of Malaysia to Jordan Mohamad Nasri Abdul Rahman said that the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) was established in 1980 as Malaysia's commitment to South-South cooperation through the sharing of Malaysia's development experiences and expertise with other developing countries.

"The MTCP is premised on the principle that the development of a country is dependent on the quality of its human capital and resources.

MTCP emphasises human resources development mainly through training, short-term courses in public and private Malaysian training institutions and long-term courses in Malaysian public universities. Other forms of assistance include study visits, practical attachments and provision of services of experts," Abdul Rahman said.

Annually, MTCP collaborates with its leading training institutions to conduct capacity building programmes in various key areas of development, the ambassador continued, adding that since its inception in 1980, more than 34,000 participants from the 144 countries have benefitted from the various programmes offered under the MTCP.

"A new direction for the MTCP was formulated following its placement under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2010 and it entails prioritising developing countries of strategic interests, focusing on Malaysia's area of expertise, demand-driven courses/programmes, cultivation of potential participants who would later serve as 'friends of Malaysia', public-private partnership and collaboration with new development partners beyond MTCP's traditional partners," the ambassador said, adding that from eleven key broad areas, the MTCP gives more attention to the areas namely professional services, management and public administration, economic and trade, science, technology and ICT management, industrial/technical training, finance, diplomacy, health services, humanitarian, academic/education and social development.

Abdul Rahman emphasised that Jordan is one of the recipient countries of the MTCP. A total of 510 officials from Jordan have participated in short-term training courses under the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP).

Jordanians participated in vast areas of development training such as TVET, maritime management, public administration, cyber-security, rural advancement, petroleum technology and Islamic finance.

"Based on the feedback received from the previous participants, we are glad to learn that the programmes have equipped the participants with the necessary knowledge and skills required in their job.

It has also helped the participants in attaining their personal and professional goals," Abdul Rahman said, adding that he hopes that today's event could bring positive outcomes and fruitful discussion between the Malaysian embassy and the concerned ministries and agencies, as well as an important avenue for the embassy and the MTCP alumni to get together.

"We would also like to learn more on the specific interest of the Jordanians so that a more tailored programme that meets the specific needs and requirements of Jordan's development could be arranged. We also hope that the session would not be the last session for all, but a beginning for greater networking between both sides," the ambassador underscored.