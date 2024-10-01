Discover 'Crimson' By Kirsten Farris: A Gripping Tale Of Love, Betrayal, And The Darkness Within

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crimson, written by Kirsten Farris, is a captivating tale that explores the complex dynamics of a seemingly perfect family. Released on July 22, 2024, and now available on Kindle, the takes readers on a journey into the deep recesses of human emotion, identity, and the quest for redemption.

About the book:

At the heart of Crimson, sisters Sarah and Margaret return home to confront hidden tensions, forcing them to grapple with their deepest desires and fears. Meanwhile, young Charlie struggles with the weight of his family's legacy. As forbidden love and betrayal simmer beneath the surface, each character faces the specter of their past choices, while an otherworldly presence looms ominously in the background. Crimson masterfully weaves together themes of identity, love, and the darkness within, delivering a haunting narrative that provokes thought and reflection.

About the Author:

Kirsten Farris has created a rich, intricate story that will resonate with readers long after they've finished the last page. Crimson promises to be an unforgettable exploration of humanity's most primal emotions. Pick up your copy today on Amazon Kindle and immerse yourself in this unforgettable journey.

Availability:

Discover the darkness within and the journey to redemption-get your copy of Crimson by Kirsten Farris today, available on Amazon Kindle!

Book Link:

