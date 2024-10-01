Niger’S Economic Revival: Petroleum Exports Fuel Optimism Amid Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Niger's shows signs of recovery following a year of unprecedented turmoil. The World predicts a rebound contingent on sustained exports.



This revival hinges on favorable security conditions, clement weather, and continued oil production for export markets. The World Bank 's latest economic update for Niger analyzes recent trends in the economy and poverty.



It provides a three-year outlook and examines the costs of improving access to quality primary and secondary education. The report also offers policy recommendations to address these challenges.



Political upheaval and subsequent sanctions significantly reduced GDP growth to 2% in 2023. Prior projections had anticipated 6.9% growth for 2023 and 12% for 2024, driven by large-scale oil exports.



Public spending decreased due to asset freezes and reduced external financing, amounting to about 7.5% of GDP. Despite heavy sanctions, Niger 's economy demonstrated resilience, partly due to proactive government measures.







These actions enabled the continued payment of public sector salaries and managed the energy crisis caused by disrupted electricity imports.

Niger's Path to Sustainable Growth

However, Niger's economy remains vulnerable to climate shocks due to its reliance on rain-fed agriculture. With sanctions lifted in February 2024 and partial funding restored, growth could rebound to 5.7% in 2024.



This recovery would be driven by oil exports, while non-oil industries and service sectors face a challenging recovery. The extreme poverty rate is expected to decrease between 2024 and 2026, reaching 42.5% by late 2026.



While oil production and exports should increase public revenues, they will also heighten growth volatility. Niger's oil reserves are projected to decline by the mid-2030s without new discoveries.



Focusing on productivity enhancement through investments in sectors like education is crucial for sustainable growth. The education sector faces numerous challenges and requires substantial investments.



Options for financing additional expenditures include improving spending efficiency and strengthening domestic revenue mobilization from both oil and non-oil sources.



In short, these measures could create additional fiscal space sustainably without compromising budgetary viability.

MENAFN01102024007421016031ID1108737351