Iran's IRGC Says Missile Attack On Israel Targets Strategic Centres

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Oct 2 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's Islamic Guards Corps (IRGC), said yesterday that, it had used homegrown missiles in its evening targeting strategic centres in Israel.

The IRGC made the remarks in a statement published on its official news outlet Sepah News, after it launched barrages of ballistic missiles on targets in Israel.

It added that, among the Israeli targets hit in the operation were a number of air and radar bases and the“conspiracy centres” where the assassinations of resistance leaders, including Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and senior IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan, had been planned.

The IRGC claimed that 90 percent of the missiles successfully hit their targets, adding, the operation was carried out within the framework of Iran's legitimate right to self-defence and based on international law.

It warned that any“stupidity by the enemy will be responded to in a destructive and regret-inducing manner.”– NNN-IRNA