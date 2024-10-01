Sweet Gig This Tee Is Good Launches Teaching Girls To Design Fashion For Causes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created meaningful gig for girls. This Tee is Good

Have a Talented Daughter or Relative who loves fashion design? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn mentoring fashion design experience; This Tee is GOOD

12 Year Old Tween Grips & Flips, works on Girls Design Tomorrow program; she designed Gymnastics Tee for her community

When BooksandLooks was 13 years old she earned This Tee is Good to design one for her Family's Thanksgiving Dinner

12 Year Old Tween Sprinkle Bella, works on Girls Design Tomorrow program; she designed Sweet Tee for her Book Club

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund This Tee is Good; a meaningful program for tweens to discover their passion play

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl causes.Recruiting for Good funds The Sweetest Fashion Gig for Tweens; design own tee for a cause 'you love.'Girls who qualify for This Tee is Good ; mentoring program, collaborate to create a meaningful design. Recruiting for Good sponsors 10 tees for tween to share with family and friends.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're very selective about tweens who land our Girls Design Tomorrow Fashion Gig. Tweens discover their purpose, passion, and play. And grow from within; thru this fulfilling life experience!"AboutThis Tee is Good; a meaningful fashion gig for tweens to design a Tee for a Cause They Love Most. Girls who land sweet fashion gig; This Tee is Good discover their purpose, passion, and play! For Me + You & Our World Too!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Sweet Causes. To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design TomorrowTM in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. To learn more visit Passion + Purpose + Play!Love Luxury Fashion and Supporting Girls? Join the Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn The Sweetest Luxury Fashion Reward Mix and Match The World's Best Designers Paris to LA

