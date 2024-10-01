Free Industry 4.0 Train The Trainer Workshop Coming To Botetourt Center At Greenfield

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industry 4.0 Past, Present, Future: Train-the-Trainer Workshop

GENEDGE and Virginia Tech Collaborate to Bring 4.0 Training to GoVA Region 2

- Bill Donohue, Executive Director, GENEDGE MARTINSVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GENEDGE, Virginia's best public resource to help existing and industry innovate, compete, and grow, in collaboration with Virginia Tech's GO Virginia Project, is thrilled to announce a free-to-attend, Industry 4.0-focused "Train the Trainer" workshop .The in-person event will be held at the Botetourt Center at Greenfield from October 16-18, 2024.This workshop, part of the ACE (Automated-Connected-Electrified) Initiative, is designed to boost Industry 4.0 capabilities within Virginia's small and medium-sized manufacturing community. GENEDGE has partnered with Virginia Tech's Center for High Performance Manufacturing (CHPM) to support this important initiative in the GoVA Region 2 area.The ACE Initiative complements the Virginia SMART Manufacturing Accelerator (VSMA) program, showcasing GENEDGE's commitment to fostering growth and competitiveness in the manufacturing sector.Key Objectives of the Three-Day Workshop.Increase understanding of Industry 4.0 concepts and technologies used by the ACE workforce in the region..Recognize terms, concepts, and examples of LEAN principles and the relationship with Industry 4.0 technologies..Identify critical skills required to educate adult learners..Develop a tentative training proposal for participants to implement in their workplace.Attendees will also have the unique opportunity to tour Eldor Group: USA, a local leader in advanced manufacturing, to witness Industry 4.0 in action.Who Should Attend?This training is ideal for Human Resources trainers, manufacturing engineers, quality and lead operators, operation support specialists, and quality control managers who are eager to enhance their knowledge and develop effective training proposals for their teams.“GENEDGE is proud to collaborate with Virginia Tech on this exciting initiative. Industry 4.0 represents the future of manufacturing, and this workshop is a key step in equipping our workforce with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in an increasingly automated and connected environment.” – Bill Donohue, Executive Director of GENEDGE.“We are excited to team up with GENEDGE to support the ACE Initiative. Our collaboration aims to empower local manufacturers to embrace Industry 4.0 technologies, which are essential for maintaining competitiveness and innovation in the marketplace.” – Matt Earnest, Director, Virginia Tech's Center for High Performance Manufacturing.Register Today!Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to become an Industry 4.0 expert. Attendees will leave the workshop with a tailored training proposal that can be implemented within their own organization.Sign Up for the Free Workshop HEREFor more information, contact Jennifer at ...About GENEDGESince 1992, GENEDGE has been Virginia's go-to public resource for helping industry innovate, compete, and grow. As a member of the MEP National NetworkTM and the lead for Virginia's Department of Energy-supported Smart Manufacturing Accelerator (VSMA), GENEDGE delivers high-quality consulting, training, and programmatic solutions to a market of over 13,844 companies and 439,848 employees, accounting for 12% of Virginia's GDP.

