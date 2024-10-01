MENAFN - PR Newswire) $25,000 matching grant supports efforts to rehome pets impacted by Hurricane Helene

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation , a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union announced it is providing a $25,000 matching grant to Homeward Trails Animal Rescue

to pay pet adoption fees for military families and support pets impacted by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. Homewards Trails is rescuing pets that urgently need to be adopted or fostered.

Homeward Trails Executive Director Sue Bell learns that the PenFed Foundation is providing a $25,000 matching grant to support military veterans and their families.

Pets currently available for adoption through Homeward Trails.

Continue Reading

Military families nationwide can apply to adopt pets and approved adoption fees will be waived for approved applicants who will also receive a free welcome package. Homeward Trails Animal Rescue is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that secures temporary and permanent homes for thousands of dogs and cats annually who are rescued from under-resourced communities and shelters, or whose owners can no longer care for them.

"The PenFed Foundation is proud to partner with Homeward Trails Animal Rescue to provide military families with the gift of a loving companion during a time of urgent need following the devastating flooding in North Carolina," said

PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren . "Adopting a pet is life changing and improves a family's well-being by providing comfort and alleviates stress and anxiety. Dogs also encourage families to spend more time enjoying the outdoors and engaging in physical activities."

"We know very well the tremendous benefits of human-animal relationships and are thrilled to have the PenFed Foundation's support to make it easier for our area's military families to find their four-legged family member," said Homeward Trails Executive Director Sue Bell . "At this time in animal welfare with so many shelters filled to capacity with adoptable dogs and cats, this partnership will save many lives and bring happiness to so many."

For more information on how to adopt and fosters pets, please visit . Those interested in supporting the PenFed Foundation are encouraged to visit

penfedfoundation .

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit .

SOURCE PenFed Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED