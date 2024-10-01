(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Iran launched over 100 missiles at Israel Tuesday night, marking a notable escalation in the conflict between the two nations.



Israel's military promptly alerted citizens to the incoming threat, urging them to seek shelter. Air raid sirens blared across Israel, including major cities like Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.



Residents witnessed explosions in the night sky as Israel's air defense system intercepted incoming missiles. The Iron Dome defense system worked tirelessly to protect Israeli territory.



Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility for the attack. They stated it was retaliation for recent assassinations of key figures.



These included Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and an Iranian commander. Iran threatened further missile launches if provoked.







The missile strike follows Israel's ground invasio of southern Lebanon. Israeli forces aim to dismantle Hezbollah's infrastructure in the region.



Iran supports both Hezbollah and Hamas, militant groups currently engaged in conflict with Israel.



Despite the massive attack, initial reports indicate minimal casualties. Two people in Tel Aviv suffered minor injuries from missile debris. No other serious injuries or fatalities have been reported thus far.



Israel's air defense system successfully intercepted many incoming missiles. However, some projectiles managed to evade defenses and landed on Israeli soil. The exact number of successful interceptions remains unclear.

Iran Launches Massive Missile Strike on Israel, Escalating Middle East Tensions

Israeli authorities have closed the country's airspace as a precautionary measure. Flights are being redirected to alternative destinations outside Israeli territory.



The military has advised citizens to remain vigilant and follow safety instructions closely. This attack represents Iran's most significant strike against Israel since April.



In that previous incident, Israel successfully intercepted nearly all of the hundreds of missiles and drones launched by Iran.



The situation remains tense as both nations navigate this latest escalation. The international community watches closely, concerned about the potential for wider regional conflict.



The coming days will be crucial in determining the long-term implications of this bold Iranian move.

MENAFN01102024007421016031ID1108736679