Former Prime Minister Of St Lucia To Lead Observer Group For Mozambique’S Upcoming General Elections

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LONDON, England – The Commonwealth observer group will be in Mozambique from 1 to 15 October, 2024 to observe the opening, voting, closing, counting, and results management processes of the 9 October polls.

Announcing the team in London, Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland KC, acknowledged the Mozambique National Election Commission's invitation:

“Mozambique is a valued member of the Commonwealth family, and this election observation exercise is testament to our commitment to supporting them.

“As a pioneer in international election observation, the Commonwealth has an important history of promoting electoral integrity, having observed more than 200 elections in over 40 countries since this vital work began. In this critical year for democracy around the world, our mission in Mozambique carries particular significance. I am confident that our observers will excel in upholding the highest standards of election observation, believing that the people of Mozambique can exercise their right to shape their country's future through credible, inclusive, and transparent elections, in accordance with the principles enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter.”

Accepting the invitation, Dr Anthony, said:

“It is therefore my honour and privilege to have been asked by the Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt Honourable Patricia Scotland KC, to lead the Commonwealth Observer Group to Mozambique's 2024 Presidential, National and Provincial Assembly Elections.

“I am grateful to be joined by eleven experts selected from across the Commonwealth who bring together a diversity of experience, in the fields of elections, law, civil society, politics, human rights, and the media, amongst others.”

When observers arrive on October 1, they will meet key stakeholders, including the election management body, political parties, civil society groups, media, the diplomatic community and other international and citizen observers.

From 7 October, observers will deploy in small teams to each of the provinces to observe electoral preparations and meet with local stakeholders in their respective locations.

On election day, the Group will observe the opening, voting, closing, counting and the results management processes, and will then issue an interim statement on its preliminary findings on 11 October 2024.

The observers have been mandated to observe and consider factors affecting the credibility of the electoral process as a whole and to judge whether the elections have been conducted according to the standards for democratic elections to which Mozambique has committed itself, including legislation and relevant regional, Commonwealth, and international commitments.

The Commonwealth Observer Group will be supported by a team from the Commonwealth Secretariat, led by Linford Andrews, adviser and head of the electoral support section.

Members of the Commonwealth Observer Group chairperson Dr Kenny Anthony, former prime minister of Saint Lucia

The Commonwealth Observer Group members, in alphabetical order by country name, are:



Francine Baron, Former Foreign Minister , Dominica;

Pauline Welsh, former Director of Legal Affairs, Electoral Office of Jamaica , Jamaica;

Charles Keter, former Senator and Minister, Kenya;

Dr Karabo Mokobocho-Mohlakoana, Commissioner, Independent Electoral Commission, Lesotho;

Professor Danwood Chirwa, Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Cape Town, Malawi;

Beverly Joeman, human rights activist and former Vice Chair of the Election Committee of the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (BERSIH), Malaysia;

Zainab Bala, policy communication specialist and journalist, Nigeria;

'Ofa Guttenbeil-Likiliki, gender expert, founder of Women's Action Group for Change and filmmaker, Tonga;

Alan Kasujja, host, Africa Daily Podcast, BBC News Uganda;

Dr Alex Vines, Director, Africa Programme, Chatham House, United Kingdom; Muleta Kapatiso, activist, lawyer, and development practitioner, Zambia.

The post Former Prime Minister of St Lucia to lead observer group for Mozambique's upcoming general elections appeared first on Caribbean News Global .