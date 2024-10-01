Barrage Of Iranian Missiles Hit Several Areas In Israeli Occupation

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Sirens sounded across the occupied Palestinian territories as more than 400 ballistic missiles from Iran hit dozens of Israeli targets on Tuesday evening. Loud explosions were heard in various Israeli cities and settlements in the occupied territories, Israeli military sources told the media. (end) nq

