ADNOC Buys German Chemical Company Covestro For Almost 15 Billion Euros
10/1/2024 3:12:06 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The UAE state-owned oil company Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.
(ADNOC) has signed an investment agreement with the German chemical
company Covestro, Azernews reports.
Under the terms of the deal, ADNOC will buy back all shares of
the chemical manufacturer for 14.7 billion euros.
The company offered to buy back Covestro shares for 62 euros
each, which is 54% higher than their market value on June 19, 2023
- the day before the first rumors about a possible deal
appeared.
Covestro is a former division of Bayer, which was separated into
an independent company in 2015. Bayer finally withdrew from the
share capital of Covestro in 2018. The revenue of the chemical
company at the end of last year amounted to 14.4 billion euros. At
the same time, the manufacturer remains unprofitable for the second
year in a row: in 2023, the company's net loss amounted to 198
million euros, and in 2022 - 272 million euros.
