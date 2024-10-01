Abu Dhabi: New Lanes Added To Key Street Intersection Will Improve Traffic Flow By 40%
Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 1:46 PM
To ease traffic on the intersection of Sultan bin Zayed the First street in Abu Dhabi, new lanes were added and pedestrian pathways were developed, said the Integrated transport Centre (AD Mobility) on Tuesday.
The additional lanes can accommodate 3,500 more vehicles and enhance pedestrian movement.
Traffic flow efficiency will improve by 40 per cent and bicycle lanes are currently under development.
