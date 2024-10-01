Abu Dhabi: New Lanes Added To Key Street Intersection Will Improve Traffic Flow By 40%

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 1:46 PM

To ease traffic on the intersection of Sultan bin Zayed the First street in Abu Dhabi, new lanes were added and pedestrian pathways were developed, said the Integrated Centre (AD Mobility) on Tuesday.

The additional lanes can accommodate 3,500 more and enhance pedestrian movement.

Traffic flow efficiency will improve by 40 per cent and bicycle lanes are currently under development.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ:

New UAE traffic radars, US travel rule: 3 changes that will take effect from October

Video: Two sedans collide due to reckless lane changing; Abu Dhabi Police issues reminder