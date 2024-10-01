عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Abu Dhabi: New Lanes Added To Key Street Intersection Will Improve Traffic Flow By 40%

Abu Dhabi: New Lanes Added To Key Street Intersection Will Improve Traffic Flow By 40%


10/1/2024 3:08:40 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 1:46 PM

To ease traffic on the intersection of Sultan bin Zayed the First street in Abu Dhabi, new lanes were added and pedestrian pathways were developed, said the Integrated transport Centre (AD Mobility) on Tuesday.

The additional lanes can accommodate 3,500 more vehicles and enhance pedestrian movement.


Traffic flow efficiency will improve by 40 per cent and bicycle lanes are currently under development.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ:

  • New UAE traffic radars, US travel rule: 3 changes that will take effect from October
  • Video: Two sedans collide due to reckless lane changing; Abu Dhabi Police issues reminder

MENAFN01102024000049011007ID1108736490


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search