UAE: Reunited Family Ready To Fly Home After 3-Year Search For Missing Expat

An Indian woman who came to the UAE searching for her missing husband, and reunited with him after a Khaleej Times report a fortnight ago, is finally preparing to return to India with her family.

Sanjay Motilal Parmar, 53, a worker who had been missing for over three years, will fly to Surat, Gujarat, with his wife Komal and son Aayush on October 2. They are taking advantage of the UAE's ongoing amnesty programme and have secured an exit pass.

"It feels like a second chance at life. I keep thinking it's a dream and that I'll wake up any moment," Sanjay said, still coming to terms with the long-awaited homecoming.

Komal, clearly relieved, reflected on the family's ordeal. "For over three years, every day felt like an endless wait. The uncertainty was suffocating. Now, knowing we'll be together again, I feel like we can finally breathe," she said

Komal and Aayush arrived in the UAE on September 8, determined to track down Sanjay after unsuccessful attempts through authorities and embassies.

As their finances dwindled, they turned to Khaleej Times, sharing their story in the hope that someone might have seen Sanjay. Within just 10 hours of the report being published on September 19, their prayers were answered .

Ali Hasnain, a Pakistani Etisalat technician from Abu Dhabi, recognised Sanjay from the report and revealed that he had been staying with him and his brother since March 2021. After a quick verification, Khaleej Times arranged an emotional reunion, bringing Komal and Aayush from Dubai to Abu Dhabi on September 20. The moment Sanjay saw his wife and son, he broke down in tears, enveloping them in a long embrace.

Despite the joy of their reunion, there were several formalities to clear before the family could return to India. A missing person report filed by Aayush in Bur Dubai had to be closed, and numerous paperwork across Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi had to be completed.

"It felt like a long process at first, but now things are falling into place," Komal said, expressing relief that they are ready to fly home. "Everything has been resolved, and our exit papers are in hand,” she added.

Sanjay Motilal Parmar (C) holding his exit paper

Komal expressed gratitude to the strangers who supported them along the way. "We were strangers in a foreign land, but it didn't feel like it. So many-people we didn't even know-offered help, from covering our hotel stay to arranging our flights," she said. She singled out social worker Roshan Ratauri and thanked him for spending days driving the family across multiple emirates to complete the required paperwork.

Komal also reflected on the kindness that transcended borders and faith. "I'm still amazed by how people from different backgrounds came together for us. It's a testament to the spirit of the UAE - when you're in need, people are ready to help, no matter where you're from," she said. She specifically thanked Ali Hasnain and Mohammad Naseem, the Pakistani brothers who had sheltered her husband for so long.

Sanjay, opening up about his long silence, explained how financial struggles and overwhelming guilt prevented him from reaching out. "An Indian recruitment agent cheated me, and suddenly, I had nothing. My visa expired, and I couldn't pay the fines. When I didn't contact them immediately, I couldn't face them after that. I thought it was better for them not to know how badly I'd failed," he said.

While away from family, Sanjay grew close to the Pakistani brothers who took him in. "They treated me like their own. I may not have been able to go home, but they made sure I never felt alone," Sanjay said.

Aayush, still absorbing the reality of their reunion, expressed his gratitude to Khaleej Times: "Without their help, we would still be searching. What we couldn't achieve in three years, they managed in a single day. We owe them everything."

Sanjay now looks forward to rebuilding his life with his family in Surat. "I've been given another chance, and I won't waste it," he said.

