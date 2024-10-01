Bridgestone And Al Jawaden Group Announce Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Bridgestone, a global leader in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, partnered with Al Jawaden Group, a prominent player in Iraq's automotive sector, to transform mobility solutions in the Middle East.

Through this partnership, Al Jawaden Group's substantial share in Iraq will be combined with Bridgestone's tyre and mobility services to maximise benefits. Both entities reiterated their commitment to transforming the automotive landscape through innovative and sustainable offerings that improve efficiency and reliability. The partnership is aligned with Bridgestone's E8 Commitment, which focusses on advancing sustainable and data-driven mobility solutions.

Jacques Fourie, President of Bridgestone Middle East and Africa, commented,“With the latest collaboration with Al Jawaden Group, we have made tremendous progress towards our goal of advancing mobility solutions in Iraq. By combining our knowledge and vast expertise, both companies are better positioned to offer superior services that will not only meet the needs of our clients, but also promote innovation and growth. We at Bridgestone are excited about the potential implications of this partnership for both our strategic expansion plans and the future of mobility.”

Ahmed Al Khmasi, Managing Director of Al Jawaden Group, added,“By collaborating with Bridgestone, we have a promising opportunity to elevate the automotive landscape in Iraq. Together, we will work to deliver cutting-edge tools and technologies that can surpass customer expectations, as well as enhance safety and efficiency for our customers.”

The latest collaboration strengthens Bridgestone's position as a market leader in the Middle East and reflects the company's dedication to delivering a broad range of advanced mobility solutions. These initiatives position Bridgestone to positively impact the automotive sector and ensure sustained growth in the region.