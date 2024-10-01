(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GradGuard's college internship program is recognized for cultivating talent to serve the modern insurance needs of the industry.

PHOENIX, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GradGuard , the number one provider of college tuition and renters insurance programs, is thrilled to announce its recognition as one of the RISE Elite Top 50 Internships for the second year in a row.

RISE (Rising Insurance Star Executives) supports young professionals, offering networking opportunities, mentorship, training, and scholarships. Their annual list showcases the top 50 internship programs in the insurance field across the U.S., and GradGuard is proud to be featured.

GradGuard Recognized as a RISE Elite Top 50 Internship Award Recipient for Second Year in a Row

GradGuard Recognized as a RISE Elite Top 50 Internship Award Recipient for Second Year in a Row

Continue Reading

"Our internship program is all about setting students up for success," says Leticia Gastelum, GradGuard's Chief People Officer. "We want to make sure students have everything they need to thrive in whichever career path they choose after graduation."

GradGuard embraces collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking. Interns work alongside customer service experts, software developers, and marketing teams on meaningful projects, creating a fantastic opportunity to gain insights into how GradGuard helps college students navigate the real challenges they face during their academic journeys. Plus, many of GradGuard's former interns have gone on to grow into various roles within the organization, showcasing the potential for career advancement.

"GradGuard's inclusion in the RISE Elite Top 50 Internship list for the second year in a row is a significant achievement for us," said John Fees, co-founder and CEO of GradGuard. "We're committed to supporting college students' education on campus and by providing valuable experiences for our interns, which we see as an investment in both their futures and the insurance industry. This recognition reflects our focus on cultivating talent that will enable the innovations required by the emerging risks facing the next generation of consumers and businesses."

As a recipient of the RISE Elite Top 50 Internships, GradGuard joins a group of large, well-established organizations recognized for their dedication to intern development and advancing young professionals in the insurance industry. To see the full list of award recipients, click here .

About GradGuard:

GradGuard is the authority on helping schools educate and protect students from the risks of college life. As the #1 provider of college tuition and renters insurance, GradGuard's pioneering protections have served more than 1.7 million students at more than 1,900 unique institutions.

GradGuard's national technology platform embeds its innovative insurance protections within the enrollment processes of more than 600 institutions in the United States, helping schools increase college completion and reduce the cost of college by covering preventable financial losses.

Contact :

Natalie Hubertus

Sr. Director, Marketing

[email protected]

602-341-5947

SOURCE GradGuard

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED