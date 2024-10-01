Heart Property Management Under Fire As CA Candidate For Governor Sharifah Hardie Calls For Urgent Eviction Law Reform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Sharifah Hardie fights against 3 day notice by Heart Property Management, vowing to reform California's eviction laws and protect tenant rights.

- Sharifah Hardie for CA Governor 2026LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sharifah Hardie , candidate for Governor of California, has taken a bold stand against ongoing harassment and unlawful eviction practices after enduring months of intimidation from landlords. Since March 2024, Hardie has been bombarded with 3-day notices to pay or quit-despite consistently paying rent-while being kept in the dark about the sale of the Long Beach home she rents.Hardie's story began peacefully when she moved into her Long Beach rental under the ownership of Mrs. Sallie Mae Martin in February of 2017.“Mrs. Martin was a wonderful landlord,” Hardie recalls.“She cared about her tenants and treated all of her tenants with respect. There are 8 other units on the property. Mrs. Martin cared about all of us.”However, when Mrs. Martin passed away in January 2021, the property was inherited by her daughter Francine, who lives in Atlanta, Georgia. Under Francine's ownership, the situation rapidly deteriorated, and the property was ultimately sold in May of 2024.Beginning in March, under pressure from realtors trying to sell the property, Francine issued multiple 3-day notices to pay or quit, each time Hardie paid her rent in full. The harassment culminated in an aggressive attempt by realtors from Centennial Advisors to force entry into Hardie's home on March 28, 2024, without legal grounds.“These realtors just showed up unannounced, demanding to enter my home,” said Hardie.“I had no idea they were coming, no idea of who they were or that my home was even for sale. They tried to bully their way in, and I refused. They did not understand that although I am not the homeowner, this is still my home and tenants have rights.”Undeterred by Hardie's resistance, the realtors returned a week later with a locksmith, attempting to forcibly enter her home once again. This time, it took the intervention of the Long Beach Police Department to stop the intrusion after Hardie's 911 call for trespassing and breaking and entering.“I thank God for the Long Beach Police Department. They informed the realtors of the law. They explained to Spencer Allen of Centennial Advisors and his team that this is a civil matter, and if they chose to use their locksmith to enter my home, they did so at their own risk,” Hardie explained.After the property's sale in May, Heart Property Management took over, but the harassment continued. Despite promises of a no-fault eviction due to“substantial renovation,” neither Hardie nor the other tenants have been provided the required 60-day notice or the relocation assistance they were told they would receive. In addition, no one has been able to substantiate claims of any significant remodeling that would justify an eviction.“I was told by Christina Garcia on June 4th that Heart Property Management is going to evict all of the tenants. She said that we would receive $4,500 in relocation assistance, 60 days to move out and a letter in the mail. She also stated that I could apply to move back in after the renovations-none of that has happened,” Hardie said.“All I have received is more 3-day notices to pay or quit, month after month, despite paying my rent and following all the rules. I even explained to them that my Foster Caregiver Check arrived on the 20th of each month. They imposed a $75 late fee in August, but yet again on September 13th I received another 3 day notice to pay or quit. This isn't just incompetence-it's bullying.”California's recently enacted Senate Bill 567 (SB 567), effective as of April 2024, adds further context to Hardie's battle. The law makes it harder for landlords to evict tenants under the guise of substantial remodeling without proper documentation, including permits and detailed plans. SB 567 also mandates that tenants have the right to reoccupy their home under the same terms and conditions after the remodel is completed. However, Hardie has received none of this information from the new owner or Heart Property Management.“In 7 years I have never received a 60 day notice, a 30 day notice, a 120 day notice of intent to sale or a 60 day notice of intent not to renew my lease. I've been dealing with this for months now, and it's taken a toll on me,” Hardie said.“But I'm not going to let them push me out of my home without a fight. They are not going to stress me out, cause me to have a nervous breakdown, land me in a mental hospital or on the streets. This is not just about me. I am fighting for every tenant who has been unfairly treated.”Hardie's experience is a vivid example of why California's eviction laws need reform. She is running for Governor to protect tenants from unethical landlords and to ensure that families are not displaced without due process.“People are being thrown out on the streets because of loopholes and bullying tactics,” she said.“How is anyone supposed to pack up their life in 3 days after living somewhere for seven years? It's inhumane, and it's happening every day across this state. This causes mental anguish. Corporate greed is at an all time high and I'm sick and tired of it. It's time we start to care about other people and not just making a buck.”Through her campaign, Hardie is committed to strengthening tenant protections, holding landlords accountable, and ensuring that families have a fair chance to stay in their homes.“I'm not just running for Governor to make empty promises,” she concluded.“I'm running to fix the broken system that's putting too many Californians at risk of homelessness.”Support Sharifah Hardie in her campaign for California Governor by visiting and making your donation today. Endorsements, volunteer submissions, and interview requests can also be made through the website. Together, we can build a brighter future for California.

