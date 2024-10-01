Red Cat And Palladyne Embed AI Into Drones To Enable Autonomous Operation Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Red Cat and Palladyne embed AI into drones to enable autonomous operation

Palladyne AI , a developer of artificial intelligence software for robotic platforms, and Red Cat Holdings , a drone company, are partnering to enhance the autonomous capabilities of all Red Cat's Teal drones using Palladyne AI's Pilot software.

Leveraging its years of innovative development work for US customers, Palladyne AI is developing an artificial intelligence for unmanned systems to enable persistent detection, tracking, and classification of objects of interest by synthesizing multi-modal sensor fusion data in real-time.

The AI product for mobile systems, known as“Palladyne Pilot”, will facilitate shared situational awareness across multiple drones and autonomous navigation when integrated with drone autopilot systems. Palladyne Pilot is expected to be made available for all Teal drones, including those already in the field.

Palladyne AI's artificial intelligence software platform is designed to train and enhance the effectiveness of autonomous, mobile, stationary and dexterous robots.

Teal has developed a drone system comprised of two robotic UAVs and related control systems that have earned Blue UAS Certification by the US Department of Defense.

The partnership will expand the drone system capabilities, facilitating the creation of a network of collaborating drones and sensors that self-orchestrate to provide superior intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.

Ben Wolff, CEO, Palladyne AI, says:“Red Cat's partnership approach to delivering the best in class solutions has earned them recognition and certification from the US Department of Defense for their drone systems.

“We are honored to team with Red Cat to offer advanced and effective technology for aerial intelligence needs for defense, public safety, and commercial operations in challenging environments.”

George Matus, CTO, Red Cat, says:“Palladyne AI is enabling cost-effective small drone platforms that incorporate some of the same autonomy capabilities typically only found on large drone platforms costing tens of millions of dollars.

“Their Palladyne Pilot autonomy software provides our drone systems with generalizable autonomy that enables a high level of adaptability and performance in challenging environments, materially reducing the cognitive load on drone operators and enhancing the operational capabilities and mission effectiveness of our drone platforms.”