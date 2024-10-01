(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) First Tellurium (CSE: FTEL) (OTC: FSTTF)

today announced the receipt of additional data from the 3D DC-resistivity and induced polarization (“IP”) survey at its Deer Horn property in British Columbia. According to the information provided by the company's Qualified Person (“QP”) and consulting geologist Dr. Lee Groat, the resistivity model within the survey area was dominated by a low resistivity (increased conductivity) zone on the east side of the survey area. This data shows that the zone extends about 1200 meters from south to north, about 500 meters from east to west, and is approximately 300 meters thick.

The announcement noted that this zone is under a ridge that is oriented northeast-southwest, with the zone's overlaying area sloping to the west. While the ridge and west-facing slope have only been lightly prospected and sampled, the announcement stated that a 2023 geological mapping found a“fault striking north-south that could host tellurium, gold, and silver mineralization.” Groat stated that the numerous molybdenum (“moly”) porphyry showings on the east and north parts of the Deer Horn property suggest an underlying moly porphyry and that“the sulfide mineralization at the Pond showing on the west part of the property are associated with a copper porphyry.” However, more reconnaissance, as well as more detailed prospecting, sampling, and mapping, are needed, according to Groat.

To view the full press release, visit



About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and development of tellurium-based technologies. First Tellurium proudly adheres to, and supports, the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent. First Tellurium is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol FTEL and on the OTC under the symbol FSTTF. Further information about FTEL and its projects can be found at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FSTTF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN