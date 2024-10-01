Pink Changing Lives®: Mary Kay's Global Commitment To Improve The Lives Of Women And Their Families

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in Mary Kay's 2024 Sustainability Report

Mary Kay markets are making a lasting impact worldwide by providing lifesaving surgeries, helping end hunger, protecting survivors from domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams.

CZECH REPUBLIC / SLOVAKIA

In the Czech Republic, Mary Kay partnered with Be Charity to support the rehabilitation of children whose families could not afford treatment. Mary Kay was nominated for the“Heart of the Poor Award” by the civic association Majak Nadeje in recognition of our philanthropic engagement.

SPAIN

Last year, Spain donated €40,000 to the FERO Foundation to support research identifying why some patients respond to treatments of metastatic breast cancers and tumors while others do not.

GERMANY / NETHERLANDS / SWEDEN

Mary Kay partnered with The Reiner Meutsch Foundation to help build 10 schools in Africa, in Burkina Faso, Togo, Chad, Ethiopia, Central African Republic, Kenya, Rwanda, Malawi, Namibia, and most recently in the Ivory Coast (2023) with the completion of an elementary school for approximately 120 students.

CHINA

Every child deserves a beautiful smile. As of today, Mary Kay China Charity Fund allocated 5.1 million RMB as part of the Smile 1000 campaign resulting in a total of 1,009 repair surgeries completed.

BRAZIL

Instituto Mary Kay was founded in 2014 with a mission to put an end to domestic violence and breast cancer. In 2023, Mary Kay Brazil and Instituto Mary Kay were awarded the Silver Award at the ABEVD Associacao Brasileira das Empresas de Venda Direta Annual Congress for the Red Awareness Campaign .

U.S.

In celebration of Mary Kay's 60th anniversary, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation® announced a donation of $2.4 million in cancer research and domestic violence shelter grants around the country.

CANADA

Each year, the Mary Kay Ash Charitable Foundation provides a $10,000 grant to a domestic violence shelter in each of the 10 provinces in Canada. The foundation also supports the Look Good Feel Better program by offering beauty workshops to women going through cancer treatment.