Authentique Marketing Agency Is Acquired By WHTWRKS Inc. Expanding Its Cultural And Marketing Expertise

Authentique Marketing Agency is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership to join WHTWRKS Inc., a distinguished culturally forward marketing strategy and creative services firm founded in 2013. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in advancing WHTWRKS's multicultural marketing and reinvesting in brand strategy aimed at targeting Black audiences.

(l-r) Roy Broderick, Jr. Chief Growth Officer Martin Ekechuwku, Co-Founder

WHTWRKS Inc., known for its expertise in creating award-winning

impactful content and innovative marketing and media strategies, has established itself as a leader in connecting brands with

new and

diverse communities. Their impressive portfolio of clients include among the many BET Networks, Meta, LinkedIn, MyCode, Macro, P Chase, Smirnoff, and Ciroc. Their work is focused on developing targeted strategies and compelling narratives that resonate deeply with audiences

to increase engagement and conversion.

"We are thrilled to welcome

Authentique Marketing Agency into the WHTWRKS family. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to amplifying diverse voices and crafting narratives that resonate with underserved communities," said Martin Ekechukwu, Co-Founder of WHTWRKS Inc.

"Together, we will unlock new possibilities for brands looking to connect authentically with their audiences."

Roy Broderick, Jr.

the founder of Authentique Agency, has an illustrious career marked by collaborations with several high-impact and high-profile brands. His extensive experience spans leading names such as Target, Sony Pictures, Wells Fargo Bank,, Columbia Pictures, PUMA, Marvel, Screen Gems, Tyler Perry Studios, Jack Daniel's, PepsiCo, and Victoria's Secret. With a robust background in multicultural marketing, Broderick has successfully navigated the Florida, New York, and Georgia markets, uncovering his passion for creating meaningful connections with diverse audiences.

"We are excited to join forces with WHTWRKS Inc. and leverage the unparalleled expertise and vision of creating meaningful cultural connections between the audience and the brand," said Roy Broderick, Founder and CEO of Authentique Marketing Agency . "This partnership represents a powerful synergy that will enable us to deliver even more impactful and inclusive marketing solutions for our clients."

Broderick's firm serves a broad spectrum of clients across telecommunications, legal, food, home, manufacturing, education, beauty, and media industries. With the addition of his leadership, WHTWRKS Inc. is poised for continued growth, with a strategic focus on expanding into new areas and making a significant impact in Atlanta.

"Working alongside Roy

Broderick and the talented team at Authentique allows us to deepen our impact in multicultural marketing", stated Tamara Spinner , President of WHTWRKS Inc.

"Our shared vision for creating culturally relevant campaigns will not only enhance our offerings but also drive meaningful engagement for our clients in the ever-evolving marketplace."

As part of this partnership, Roy Broderick, Jr.

will take on the role of

Chief Growth

Officer

where he will spearhead initiatives to further integrate and enhance

culture and experiences into brand and corporate marketing strategies

targeting Black and LGBTQ audiences. This new role underscores his commitment to driving innovation and excellence in connecting brands with diverse consumer segments.

