Fresh Water Generator Market To Reach $363.8 Million, Globally, By 2032 At 6.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The fresh water generator has witnessed significant growth in the past decade, owing to increasing global population, urbanization, and industrialization placing greater demand on freshwater resources. Technological advancements in desalination and membrane filtration systems have also improved efficiency and reduced operational costs, making these solutions more accessible and attractive. Moreover, stringent environmental regulations and water scarcity issues have further driven adoption across maritime, offshore, and municipal sectors worldwide. Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fresh Water Generator Market by Type (Plate Generator, Tubular Generator and RO generator), and Application (Vessel and Platforms): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032" . According to the report, the fresh water generator market was valued at $203.4 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $363.8 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2032. Prime determinants of growth The fresh water generator market is propelled by increasing global water scarcity and the need for sustainable water management solutions which drive demand for efficient desalination technologies like Fresh Water Generators. The expansion of maritime trade activities and offshore industries, including oil and gas exploration and renewable energy projects, necessitates reliable freshwater supply onboard vessels and platforms. Technological advancements play a crucial role, with continuous innovations enhancing energy efficiency and reducing operating costs, making these systems more attractive to industries worldwide. Download Sample Copy @ A70234 Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $203.4 million Market Size in 2032 $363.8 million CAGR 6.7% No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region.

The RO (Reverse Osmosis) generator segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period

By type, the portable CO alarms segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the Fresh Water Generator machines market, due to its superior energy efficiency, technological advancements in membrane technology, and cost-effectiveness. RO systems require less energy compared to traditional distillation methods like plate and tubular generators, making them attractive for industries seeking sustainable solutions. Advances in membranes enhance performance and reliability, expanding RO's application in diverse sectors such as maritime, offshore oil and gas, and municipal water treatment.

The vessels segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period

By application, the residential sector segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the fresh water generator market. This growth is driven by increasing maritime trade activities, expansion of cruise tourism, and stricter regulations regarding freshwater availability onboard ships. Vessels require reliable and efficient freshwater generators to meet the needs of crew and passengers during extended voyages. In addition, advancements in desalination technologies, such as compact RO systems and hybrid solutions, are making these systems more attractive and feasible for installation on various types of vessels, further fueling the market growth in this segment.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2023. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and population growth in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are increasing the demand for freshwater solutions. The region's expanding maritime trade and offshore oil and gas industries further drive this demand. Additionally, government initiatives promoting water conservation and sustainable development are accelerating investments in desalination technologies, positioning Asia-Pacific as a key growth area for fresh water generators.

Players: -

Alfa Laval AB

Wärtsilä Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Danfoss A/S

GE Water & Process Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., Ltd.

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global fresh water generator machines market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

