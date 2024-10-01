Allergy Immunotherapy Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The allergy immunotherapy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.59 billion in 2023 to $2.86 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing incidence of allergic diseases, advancements in immunotherapy techniques, growing awareness among patients, government initiatives, improvements in research and development.

The allergy immunotherapy market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising global allergy burden, healthcare policy support, increasing acceptance of immunotherapy, emerging markets and untapped regions, increasing healthcare expenditure.

The increasing consumption of alcohol is expected to propel the growth of the allergy immunotherapy market going forward. Alcohol refers specifically to ethyl alcohol or ethanol, psychoactive substance and consumption of alcoholic beverages have intoxicating effects which lead to health risks. Alcoholic drinks, such as red wine, contain histamine, which contributes to allergic-like symptoms, are treated using allergy immunotherapy.

Key players in the market include LETI Pharma, Stallergenes Greer International AG, Allergy Therapeutics PLC, ALK-Abelló A/S, HAL Allergy B.V., DBV Technologies, Circassia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Jubilant HollisterStier LLC, Allergopharma GmbH & Co. KG, Biomay AG, Anergis SA, HollisterStier Allergy, Mylan N.V., Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Desentum Oy, WOLW Pharma Limited, AllerGenics Inc., Greer Laboratories Inc., Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., Reliant Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, QIAGEN NV, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AstraZeneca PLC, Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Ltd.

Major companies operating in the market are innovating technological products, such as the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered allergy component testing, to sustain their position in the market. Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered allergy component testing is a novel testing platform based on Component Resolved Diagnostics (CRD) for diagnosing various forms of allergies.

1) By Allergy Type: Allergic Rhinitis, Asthma, Food Allergy, Venom Allergy, Other Allergy Types

2) By Treatment: Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT), Sublingual Immunotherapy, Specific Immunotherapy (SIT)

3) By Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Allergy immunotherapy refers to a type of therapy used to avoid allergic reactions to things like house dust mites, grass pollen, and bee venom. Immunotherapy includes giving the patient increasingly higher dosages of the chemical or allergen they are allergic to.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Allergy Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on allergy immunotherapy market size, allergy immunotherapy market drivers and trends, allergy immunotherapy market major players and allergy immunotherapy market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

