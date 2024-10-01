Change & Innovation Agency To Showcase Groundbreaking Strategies At ISM + PHSA 2024 Conference
Date
10/1/2024 1:01:28 PM
Join us at ISM + PHSA 2024 to be part of the conversation on creating the future of eligibility operations.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Change & Innovation Agency (C!A®)
will be sponsoring and participating in the upcoming ISM + PHSA Education conference & Expo, offering several opportunities for attendees to engage with industry leaders and innovators. This year's event, from October 6−9, offers a unique chance to learn how C!A® has revolutionized eligibility operations and human services nationwide and how to apply these best practices to your agency.
How to Connect with C!A at ISM + PHSA 2024:
Schedule a Private Meeting:
Book
a personalized consultation in our exclusive on-site conference room.
Visit Our Booth:
Stop by Booth #409 to engage with our solution engineers and learn about our cutting-edge technologies.
Attend Our Featured Session:
Dare to be BOLD: Creating the Future of Eligibility Operations – Find the Capacity You Need!
WHEN:
Tuesday, October 8, from 11:15-12:15 pm in Summit 6. Session Overview:
Limited resources and outdated systems are pressuring human services agencies to deliver essential benefits effectively. C!A's experts will explore how agencies can "dare to be bold" by adopting new technologies and designing innovative eligibility processes. Attendees will gain insights into how artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA) are reshaping service delivery, enhancing staff capacity, and improving overall impact.
Speakers:
Blake Shaw – President, Change & Innovation Agency
Sean Toole – Senior Vice President, Change & Innovation Agency
Kristie Gordy – Senior Administrator, Economic Security Division, State of Wyoming Department of Family Services
Melissa Wolf – Deputy Director, Family Support Division, State of Missouri Department of Social Services
Sondra Shelby – Assistant Director of Programs, Adult and Family Services, State of Oklahoma Department of Human Services
Media Inquiries and Interviews:
For more information or to schedule interviews with our speakers, please contact:
Marissa Schwartz
Director, Public Relations
Phone: (925) 595-8363
Email: [email protected]
Conference Details:
Event:
ISM + PHSA Education Conference & Expo
Date:
October 6−9, 2024
Location:
Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center | Aurora, CO
SOURCE VIMO
