SHIPLEY DO-NUTS ADDS SIZZLE TO BREAKFAST WITH NEW BACON, EGG & CHEESE KOLACHES

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts , the iconic, Texas-born donut and kolache brand, adds America's favorite breakfast item – bacon – to its wildly popular new Egg & Cheese kolache lineup with the introduction of limited-time Bacon, Egg & Cheese kolaches.



Shipley's New Bacon, Egg & Cheese Kolaches

The new Bacon, Egg & Cheese kolaches, available through Dec. 31, are handmade, stuffed with buttery scrambled egg, applewood-smoked bacon and melted American cheese, and baked fresh daily to golden perfection. Priced at just $3.49, the newest entry on Shipley's breakfast menu is delicious, protein-packed, and easy to eat on-the-go.

"Our Egg & Cheese kolaches have become the biggest product launch in company history, and with record-breaking response from our guests, we're putting them on our permanent menu," said Shipley CEO Flynn Dekker. "Product innovation is driving excitement and record growth for the Shipley brand, and we're looking forward to introducing more permanent and limited-time new items that will become guest favorites in the coming months and years."

Shipley, which recently celebrated its 88th birthday, began offering kolaches – a filled pastry originally brought to Texas in the 1800s by Czech settlers – in 1995. Along with the new Egg & Cheese kolaches (also available with crumbled sausage or crumbled sausage and jalapeno), Shipley also offers Ham & Cheese, Sausage, Sausage & Cheese, and Sausage, Cheese & Jalapeno kolaches.

"Our kolaches offer endless possibilities, and I'm already thinking of additional ways to provide more variety on our menu," said Shipley Executive Chef Kaitlyn Venable. "As we offer more specialty donuts and other new items, guests will have even more delicious reasons to come to Shipley."

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based

Shipley Do-Nuts is one of the nation's oldest and largest donut brands, with more than 350 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 12 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches. Shipley is ranked No. 110 on

Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®

2024 list and No. 1 in its category. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts . Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Do-Happy Rewards at ShipleyDonuts/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.



Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington,

SPM Communications

[email protected]

214-379-7000

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts

