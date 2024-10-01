CLA To Open New Connection Centers In North Carolina And Arizona

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New centers and offices in Charlotte and Phoenix to enable training, development and collaboration

PHOENIX and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), a top-10 US accounting and professional services firm, announced it will open two new connection centers and office spaces in Phoenix, Arizona and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Earlier this year, CLA revealed major investments in connection centers in three locations across the country (including Minneapolis), creating dedicated spaces for and development, leadership training, collaboration, events, client meetings and more. With roughly 9,000 employees and more than 130 office locations across the US, CLA selected these three specific locations to bring its professionals together at various times throughout the year.

"Our people are at the heart of our firm's future and these new connection centers are just one of the many commitments we are making to them," said Jen Leary, Chief Executive Officer at CLA. "Our goal is to empower our teams to learn, grow, and connect with each other in today's rapidly evolving business environment. Along with our Minneapolis location, Phoenix and Charlotte provide the perfect backdrop for these centers, offering vibrant communities and state-of-the-art facilities that will help us continue to attract and retain top talent."

All three locations will include state-of-the-art, tech-enabled features, and will be designed to encourage CLA professionals to leverage generative AI tools and solutions:



A 50,000-square-foot combined connection center and office space in Charlotte, located in

Ballantyne Village – a corporate park and shopping center with more than 30 restaurants and retail stores. CLA expects to move in by December 2025.

The

Hayden Ferry development in Phoenix is a 55,000-square-foot development with office space and connection center in this vibrant, growing community. Adjacent to Arizona State University, the complex boasts access to hotels, restaurants and fitness centers. The 38,500-square-foot Minnesota connection center at Viking Lakes Campus in

Eagan is currently under construction and is expected to open in the spring of 2025.

"Our investment in these three locations is not only a reflection of our deep commitment to our people, but also to the communities we serve," said Cathy Clarke, CLA's Chief Culture Officer. "Not only will current and future clients use this space, but these centers are set to revolutionize the way our teams work together. These strategically located hubs are designed to bring employees together from various parts of the country, closer to their homes, reducing their time away from families."

In line with CLA's commitment to sustainability, the three connection centers will significantly reduce the firm's carbon footprint by minimizing the need for cross-country travel. CLA is also incorporating eco-friendly practices, such as reusable water bottles and refill stations, portion-controlled meal options and utilizing biodegradable single-use items.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With nearly 9,000 people, more than 130 locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you.

CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See

CLAglobal/disclaimer . Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

SOURCE CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED