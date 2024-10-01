SKULLCANDY REVIVES ICON FRANCHISE, WITH THE ALL-NEW ICON ANC HEADPHONES--BUILT BETTER THAN EVER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) From the Slopes to the Streets: Premium On-Ear Headphones Combine Style and Performance

Skullcandy announces the return of its iconic headphone franchise with the launch of the all-new Icon ANC . Nearly 20 years after the original Icon headphones made waves in the boardsports community, the new and improved Icon ANC is here to elevate the listening experience with active noise cancellation, sweat- and water-resistance, and an impressive 60 hours of battery life. Icon ANC is available globally now for $99.99 MSRP at Skullcandy and select retailers nationwide.

"The original Icon was a true fan favorite in the boardsport community. We took our fans' requests to heart and gave it a stylish and versatile makeover that's perfect for any adventure," said Justin Regan, VP of Marketing at Skullcandy. "Transcending its heritage, Icon ANC is all about embracing an active lifestyle for a new generation. From the slopes to the streets, these headphones aren't just an accessory-they're a statement."

This time around, the Icon ANC isn't just for boardsports; it's designed as an active-capable, everyday headphone that seamlessly blends style and performance into any daily routine. Icon ANC redefines the standard for on-ear headphones with features like active noise cancellation-something the majority of competitors' on-ear headphones don't offer.

The modernized Icon ANC also offers unparalleled comfort and distraction-free listening both on and off the mountain. With an IPX4 rating for sweat- and water-resistance, these headphones are designed to withstand any environment. The durable metal headband and plush earcups ensure maximum comfort, while the included protective travel bag makes them easy to take anywhere. The Adjustable Stay-Aware mode ensures that users can remain aware of their surroundings when needed. With up to 60 hours of battery life, Icon ANC is built to keep the soundtrack going long after the day's adventures have ended.

Icon ANC is available in both a black and bone colorway. Additional details surrounding Icon ANC include:

Icon ANC True Wireless Headphones – $99.99 MSRP



Up to 60 Hours of Battery Life (ANC Off); Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life (ANC On)

Rapid Charge (10 min = 4 hrs)

IPX4 Sweat & Water Resistant

Active Noise Canceling

Personal Sound by Mimi®

Adjustable Stay-Aware Mode

Clear Voice Smart Mic

Custom & Preset EQ Modes (Music, Bass Boost, Podcast)

Low Latency Audio Mode

Natural Voice Sidetone for Calls

Skullcandy App Compatible

Google Fast Pair and Google Finder

Multipoint Pairing

Spotify TapTM

Onboard Call & Media Controls Customize Button Functions

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original, irreverent, lifestyle audio brand, born of action in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. On a mission to connect the fearless ones and amplify experiences while unleashing creativity on the mountains, beaches, and streets. With a deep commitment to boardsports communities, Skullcandy products deliver killer sound and performance with unique style. A full assortment of headphones, earbuds and portable speakers are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at

SOURCE Skullcandy

