LUMEOVA Welcomes Semiconductor industry Veteran Alexander McCann to Advisory Board

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LUMEOVA , a leading innovator in wireless photonics communication, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alexander McCann to its Advisory Board. With over 30 years of executive leadership in global semiconductor operations, Mr. McCann brings a wealth of expertise that will support LUMEOVA's strategic business growth.Mr. McCann is currently a Semiconductor Partner at Alexa Capital, a company specialized in M&A, Capital Advisory and strategy development for the Semiconductor market. He is also the President at Fortan Advisors, a company focused on improving organizational efficiency and supply chain robustness in the Semiconductor ecosystem, and an Independent Director at Probe Test Solutions UK Ltd. He previously served as Senior VP of Global Operations at Dialog Semiconductor PLC, where he was a member of the Executive team that successfully executed the $6B acquisition by Renesas Electronics Inc in 2021. He has also served as the Chief Operating Officer at Linear Technology Corporation which was subsequently acquired by Analog Devices in 2017 for $14B. Prior to that and as VP of Operations, he ran the semiconductor manufacturing operations at Anadigics, Inc.“We are thrilled to welcome Alex to our Advisory Board,” said M. Ali Khatibzadeh, Founder & CEO of LUMEOVA.“His extensive operations experience and strategic insights will be invaluable to LUMEOVA in transitioning from R&D to commercialization phase and volume production.”Mr. McCann commented,“LUMEOVA is developing an exciting and innovative solution for ultra-fast, wireless photonics communications. I am excited to join LUMEOVA's Advisory Board and look forward to working Ali, the Advisory Board and the management team to support the company's growth plans.”The Advisory Board will meet regularly to discuss strategic initiatives, review technology and product roadmaps, and provide guidance on key company initiatives. The combined expertise of the board members will enhance LUMEOVA's ability to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and drive sustainable growth.About LUMEOVA, Inc.LUMEOVA, Inc is solving tomorrow's connectivity challenges today with high-performance photonics wireless technology. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., the Company delivers innovative solutions to meet the growing wireless data demands of consumer electronics and infrastructure markets. With photonics technology that multiplies wireless data speeds, LUMEOVA is helping to redefine wireless connectivity for new generation of smartphones, tablets, AI processor communications, 8K smart TVs, 8K virtual reality and 5G/6G wireless backhaul equipment. For more information, visit

