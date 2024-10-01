Halloween Is Here: Party City Unveils October's '31 Days Of Deals' With Daily Savings All Month Long

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Party City, a leading destination for all things Halloween, announced it will roll out new promotions every day throughout October to allow shoppers to score everything they need for their upcoming Halloween celebrations at great discounts. From October 1st to October 31st, customers will enjoy limited-time, daily discounts on a wide range of Halloween items, with different products featured each day in-store and – including costumes, décor, candy, and more1.

'31 Days of Monster Deals' Offer Overview

"Halloween is more than just a day; it's an entire season. We're excited to offer our shoppers daily deals that make celebrating even more affordable," said Lou Weiss, Chief Merchandising Officer at Party City.

According to the National Retail Federation2, 72% of consumers are expected to celebrate the Halloween season this year, and the specialty retailer has thought of something for everyone during its "31 Days of Deals" event. Whether it's dressing up the kids, turning the lawn into the ultimate graveyard scene, hosting a Halloween-themed soirée, or stocking up on sweet treats, Party City's "31 Days of Deals" has something exciting to offer everyone.

Here's a sneak peek1 of some of the spine-chilling savings going on now through October 31st:



On 10/2/24, receive 50% off all skeletons for one day only.

On 10/12/24, Buy One, Get One 50% on Kids & Infant Costumes for one day only. On 10/18/24, Score Hanging Décor Props for $1.00 for one day only.

Don't miss out! Shop the hottest Halloween deals now: .

About Party City



Party City is a

global

leader in the celebrations industry, delivering joy and inspiration to customers across

more than 70 countries. As

North America's largest party goods retailer, Party City is the go-to shopping destination for every type of celebration, offering an extensive and innovative selection of products at exceptional value.



With a strong omnichannel presence, Party City continues to grow its eCommerce business,

PartyCity , while the company's over 700

company-owned and franchise

store locations across North America remain an integral piece of their business to allow consumers to experience their products first-hand.

The company also operates Amscan, a premier designer, manufacturer, and distributor of celebration products including décor, tableware, costumes, and accessories.

Headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, N.J.,

with additional locations in the Americas and Asia, Party City is committed to helping customers create unforgettable moments for every occasion.

1 All promotions are subject to availability while supplies last and may vary by location. Party City reserves the right to change or cancel offers at any time

2

NRF's 2024 Halloween Spending Survey, conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics

For more information, visit .

