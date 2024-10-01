Epoch Concepts Names Wanda Miller As New Sales Vice President For The United States Department Of The Navy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wanda Miller

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Epoch Concepts , LLC, a leading provider of IT solutions and services to the U.S. government, enterprises, and systems integrators, today announced Wanda Miller as its new VP of Sales specific to the United States (US) Navy and Marine Corps. Wanda's appointment goes into effect October 1, 2024.Before her to VP of Sales, Navy and Marine Corps, Wanda acted as Director of Business Development, Navy for Epoch Concepts. Her appointment follows an almost three-decade-long career of providing technology solutions for the US federal sector across companies including NetApp, Microsoft, SwishData Corporation, FCN Technology Solutions, GE Capital Solutions, and GTSI. Wanda received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communications from George Mason University.“It has been an honor to work alongside Wanda as she rose through the ranks to this distinguished VP position,” says Epoch Concepts CEO and Founder, Marcus Smiley.“With her wealth of knowledge in cutting edge IT solutions, as well as her remarkable relationship building skills within the federal sector, we are excited to see Wanda expand our strong client partnerships while driving profitability for the business.”“Throughout my career, I have fostered incredibly strong relationships within the US military,” says Wanda.“I value these relationships as they enable me to truly understand the mission, goals, and how best we can deliver a technology solution that will drive results. I look forward to continuing on this leadership journey with Epoch Concepts to expand our business while helping deliver outstanding services to those who serve our country."About Epoch ConceptsEpoch Concepts LLC is a value-added reseller (VAR) serving the government, commercial organizations, and systems integrators. From storage and infrastructure, to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, Epoch Concepts designs, sources, and integrates solutions that empower its customers to do even more-to reinvent, reimagine, and redefine what they do and how they do it. Learn more at .

Kimberly Boynton

Epoch Concepts, LLC

+1 602-509-3639

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.