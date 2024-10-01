'Bengal Waits For...': Mamata Banerjee Reiterates Durga Puja Remark As Junior Doctors Renew 'Cease Work'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Durga Puja 2024 approaches, West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee addressed the ongoing stalemate from protesting junior doctors who have resumed a "total cease work" ahead of the festivities. Speaking at a community Durga Puja event hosted by cabinet colleague Sujit Bose at the Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Kolkata, CM Mamata Banerjee said people look forward to the Durga Puja festival throughout the year.

Mamata Banerjee underscored that“people of the state wait for Durga Puja festivities throughout the year.” She noted that Durga Puja in Bengal heralds the start of the festive season, paving the way for celebrations such as Diwali, Kali Puja, and Chhath Puja , extending all the way to Christmas in December.

This year, the Durga Puja festivities will commence on October 9 and culminate with Vijay Dashami on October 12.

Mamata Banerjee mentioned that the annual financial aid provided by her government to organize Durga Puja celebrations is crucial for many clubs struggling financially.“There are clubs that don't need the financial assistance provided by the state government. But there are several small clubs, for whom this grant of ₹85,000 is very helpful, in addition to the concession provided on electricity charges for organizing the event,” she explained.

However, the context of her remarks comes as numerous Durga Puja clubs have returned the ₹85,000 grant amid ongoing protests surrounding the tragic alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital in August.