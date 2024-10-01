Mars Continues Halloween Celebrations With The Return Of The M&M's® Rescue Squad Featuring The First-Ever M&M's Rescue Booths

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, is bringing back the M&M'S Halloween Rescue Squad. As a spooky sequel to last year, the brand is on a mission to rescue even more consumers from the scariest scenario possible - running out of candy on Halloween night.

"As an authority on Halloween, Mars continuously listens to our consumers and we're excited to inspire moments of everyday happiness all season long, and on Halloween night, with M&M'S Halloween Rescue Squad," says Tim LeBel, Chief Halloween Officer and President of Sales at Mars Wrigley North America. "Whether you're treating yourself with our M&M'S Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie or looking to impress trick-or-treaters with Mars Wrigley variety bags – Mars will make sure you, and your candy bowl, are covered this Halloween."

In the inaugural Mars Tricks, Treats and Trends report conducted by Ipsos, Mars Wrigley found that 78 percent of consumers say they are most anxious about running out of candy, making it the No. 1 cause of Halloween anxiety(1). So, to rescue even more consumers from the haunting sight of an empty candy bowl this Halloween, M&M'S is debuting the first-ever M&M'S Halloween Rescue BOOths. The candy pop-ups will be placed in the areas that had the most "out of candy" calls to the M&M'S Rescue Squad last year - Philadelphia, PA and Westfield, NJ - ensuring the two cities are stocked with sweet-treat favorites, including M&M'S. From 5-8 p.m. ET in New Jesey and 6-8 p.m. ET in Pennsylvania on Halloween night, candy lovers can visit the M&M'S Halloween Rescue BOOths, phone in a request, and get an instant candy refill!*

For ghosts and ghouls not in those markets, do not fear! M&M'S Rescue Squad, in partnership with instant commerce company Gopuff, is on call to restock the candy bowls of consumers across the county who dipped into their candy stash too early or underestimated the number of trick-or-treaters to show up at their door. Starting at 5 p.m. ET on Oct. 31, consumers nationwide can visit MMS/Halloween-Rescue-Squad to call on the M&M'S Halloween Rescue Squad to deliver free Mars candy across the country to participating locations in about 30 minutes.



In addition to the new M&M'S Halloween Rescue BOOths this year, Mars Wrigley is also introducing a new on-trend flavor to spice up fall – M&M'S Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie. Enjoy this favorite fall dessert in bite-sized form! Dive into the rich flavor of real milk chocolate infused with the cozy warmth of pumpkin spice, all wrapped up in vibrant candy shells.

Other seasonal favorites making a return include TWIX® and SNICKERS® Ghoulish Green, M&M'S Ghoul's Blend in Milk Chocolate, Peanut and Peanut Butter, SNICKERS Fun Size Bucket, newly redesigned SNICKERS Pumpkins, and Mars Wrigley mixed variety bags with offerings for fruity and chocolate lovers alike.

Candy lovers getting into the Halloween spirit early with fright-filled movie marathons, a fang-tastic costume party or baking a spooky creation can visit MMS/Halloween-Rescue-Squad now to purchase Mars Halloween favorites delivered directly to your doorstep.

To learn more about M&M'S Halloween Rescue Squad and BOOths, and for more information on what other Mars brands are doing to celebrate Treat Season, visit MarsWrigleyHalloween . To stay up to date on brand news, follow M&M'S on Facebook

X , TikTok

and

Instagram .

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's OriginalTM, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELDTM, BLUEPEARLTM, Linnaeus and VCATM – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit . Join us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .



1Ipsos Survey Methodology:

These are some findings from an Ipsos survey, conducted on behalf of Mars, Incorporated, among n=2,256 adults in the U.S., age 18 and up, who indicate plans to celebrate Halloween. The survey was conducted online, in English, between April 11-16, 2024. The starting sample for the survey was a representative sample of n=3,000 U.S. adults, including an oversample of n=105 Gen Z adults, who were then screened on how, if at all, they plan to celebrate Halloween. The credibility interval, a measure of precision used for online, non-probability polls, for this survey is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

*Any trick-or-treaters 13-years or younger will need a parent or guardian to stop by these spooky spots and join in on the fun.