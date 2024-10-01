LAURA GELLER PARTNERS WITH CANCER SCHMANCER FOR THE FOURTH YEAR IN A ROW, SUPPORTING THE NON-PROFIT WITH THE HIGHEST DONATION AMOUNT TO DATE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Laura Geller Beauty continues its partnership with Fran Drescher's non-profit, Cancer Schmancer, donating 50% of the proceeds of its limited-edition kit.

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Geller Beauty, the iconic makeup brand known for its pioneering work in creating makeup for mature women, is proud to announce its continued partnership with Fran Drescher's non-profit organization, Cancer Schmancer , in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCA).

Laura Geller Beauty's exclusive BCA kit is available for $59 exclusively on LauraGeller and includes the brand's Everyday Heroes Baked Trio and a Dual-Ended Blush + Eyeshadow Precision Brush.

Starting today until the end of the month, Laura Geller Beauty is donating 50% of proceeds (their highest donation percentage to date) from the sale of its exclusive kit to Cancer Schmancer to further support the organization's mission of transforming the nation's sick care system into one that focuses on prevention and early detection.

"We've supported Cancer Schmancer since 2021 and their mission to shift the focus from treating illness to preventing it resonates with my journey, where I was fortunate enough to be diagnosed early and treated accordingly," says founder, Laura Geller. "As a breast cancer survivor, I'm deeply committed to empowering all women to take control of their health through early detection and proactive care. This year, we're thrilled to donate 50% of the proceeds from our exclusive kit to Cancer Schmancer to further their life-saving work. Together, we can inspire and equip women to become their own health advocates, ensuring they have the knowledge and tools to prevent cancer before it starts."

"I strive to live authentically, and I take pride in being a trusted voice," says Fran Drescher. "I don't partner with many brands, but I was introduced to Laura Geller Beauty years ago, and I love that their products are safe for skin. Laura Geller Beauty has always stood by Cancer Schmancer, generously donating proceeds to help further our mission. This year, they're contributing 50% of the proceeds from our limited-edition kit, and I'm proud to support such a meaningful partnership."

The kit is available for $59 exclusively on

LauraGeller and includes the brand's Everyday Heroes Baked Trio and a Dual-Ended Blush + Eyeshadow Precision Brush. The trio features a warm blush, radiant highlighter, and a 2-in-1 eyeshadow, while the dual-ended brush ensures precise application for both face and eyes. The weightless baked formulas in this kit are perfect for everyday wear.

About Laura Geller Beauty

Founded in 1997 by renowned makeup artist Laura Geller, Laura Geller Beauty is dedicated to simplifying beauty routines with innovative, artisan-crafted baked makeup that enhances the natural beauty of mature women. As a trailblazer in the beauty industry, Laura Geller Beauty has exclusively featured women over 40 in its advertising since 2021, celebrating the unique beauty of aging women.

About Cancer Schmancer

Cancer Schmancer is a non-profit organization founded by actress and cancer survivor Fran Drescher in 2007, focusing on cancer prevention, early detection, and policy change. The organization empowers individuals to take control of their health by promoting lifestyle choices that reduce cancer risk and advocating for legislation that emphasizes prevention and education. Through initiatives like their Master Class Health Summits, Detox Your Home Program & Free Screenings for uninsured & underprivileged women, Cancer Schmancer works to transform individuals from passive patients into informed healthcare advocates. For more information, visit CancerSchmancer

