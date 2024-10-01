Jamf Announces Latest Innovations In AI, Declarative Device Management And More At The 15Th Annual Jamf Nation User Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JNUC heads to Nashville for the world's largest gathering of Apple admins

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today kicked off its 15th annual Jamf Nation User (JNUC) in Nashville, Tennessee. Joined by key partners including Apple, Jamf shared its latest innovations to redefine how Apple management and security seamlessly work together to create an experience end users love and organizations trust.



“In today's environment, support of hybrid and remote work is the norm and the need for protecting one's environment is a must. Jamf recognizes the responsibility of an Apple admin has only grown more complex,” said John Strosahl, CEO of Jamf.“That is why we are focused on offering the most complete solution to empower admins to be Apple heroes. Each announcement we're unveiling throughout this year's conference is aimed at making management and security easier for the teams who want to see their organizations succeed with Apple. We're streamlining the user experience, making compliance easier than ever to achieve, and even providing each customer with a seasoned Jamf expert to be by their side 24/7 – our AI Assistant. Together we can go further.”

Under the theme of“go further” Jamf shared the following key highlights from JNUC 2024:

Harnessing the power of Declarative Device Management

Declarative Device Management automates the enforcement of policies, laying the groundwork for a more secure and manageable future. Jamf already supports declarative workflows such as managed software updates, Apple Watch management, and today announced their latest innovation to harness the power of Declarative Device Management with Blueprints. Blueprints, first-to-market from Jamf for Jamf Now 10 years ago, is now available in Jamf Pro and Jamf School, and provides a future-ready approach to managing device settings, commands, app installations, and restrictions - all in a declarative manner.

With this user friendly, powerful framework, Jamf will be able to deliver same-day support of Apple's new features much more quickly.

Jamf apps come together in a single, unified application portal with Self Service+

Built on the foundation of the Self Service app Jamf customers know and love, Jamf announced Self Service+, a thoughtfully redesigned experience that delivers functionality Jamf users rely on, but with a streamlined experience that consolidates all of the aspects of Jamf that users value most into a single application portal.

In addition to providing users a company-branded, curated overview of apps and content, end users will soon see all notifications in a single, trusted portal, including important security alerts from Jamf Protect. Employees no longer need to navigate between apps to find what they need and stay informed but are instantly productive with a secure, personalized experience that establishes trust in a single, intuitive interface.

Taking management and security one step further with Compliance Benchmarks in Jamf Pro

As the threat landscape becomes increasingly complex and organizations continue expanding their digital fleet, bringing management and security together is a necessity. Built on the macOS Security Compliance Project and Jamf Compliance Editor, Compliance Benchmarks in Jamf Pro simplifies building, managing, auditing, and reporting on CIS benchmark compliance. Apple admins must be able to take charge of security and be equipped with the expertise and tools they need to make security initiatives successful on all of the devices under their purview. That's why today, Jamf is announcing compliance benchmarks in Jamf Pro.

Compliance benchmarks for Jamf Pro will first be available on macOS, and will soon expand to iOS and iPadOS platforms.

AI Assistant: A knowledge base to gather and analyze information

Last year at JNUC, we shared our vision for an AI-powered solution, and received direct feedback from our customers. Today, Jamf unveiled the evolution of this AI solution, AI Assistant, a powerful natural language interface that will soon be available with retrieval-augmented-generation (RAG) functionality in its initial beta offering. Full functionality and availability in admin portals is set for early 2025.

AI Assistant combines a vast knowledge base powered by retrieval-augmented generation and direct integration to Jamf's product APIs. This allows for AI Assistant to gather, analyze, and present the most relevant information - like having a Jamf expert, 24/7 to help manage information and aid in decision making for maximum day-to-day efficiency.

“AI Assistant will have the ability to decode and contextualize security alerts, providing context about their severity and potential impact, suggest next steps, and take direct action, while keeping a human informed and in control,” said Beth Tschida, Chief Technology Officer at Jamf, during today's keynote presentation.“Within seconds, AI Assistant provides a thoughtful response, drawing from its vast knowledge base that includes product documentation, training material, wisdom from Jamf Support trenches, Jamf Nation and more.”

AI Assistant is designed to help admins identify patterns in breaches and automate routine tasks to free up mid- to senior-level staff to perform higher level tasks. The integration of AI into Jamf's security features means faster response times, more accurate threat assessments, and a more robust overall security posture for an Apple ecosystem.

Secure learning in and out of the classroom

Jamf is proud to serve 42 million students across more than 40,000 educational institutions worldwide. Jamf Safe Internet continues to be one of Jamf's most widely used, well-renowned products, and today became more powerful for admins with the announcement of Time-Based policies. Admins can now protect a device through controls like content filters even when being used at home, or set a different control to make it usable for an entire family.

Jamf also announced Blueprints in Jamf School, giving admins the ability to manage software updates in a declarative manner, at a date and time convenient for learners.

To view the keynote livestreams, please visit:

About Jamf

Jamf's purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit

Media Contact:

Natali Brockett | ...

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Gaumond | ...