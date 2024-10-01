(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of American Pharmacist Month this October, PharmD Live , an innovative pharmacist-led virtual care solution powered by AI-driven algorithms, spotlights the vital role of pharmacist care managers in advancing patient safety, optimizing clinical patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. Founded by a board-certified geriatric pharmacist and providing the first-of-its-kind solution that integrates oversight with chronic management, PharmD Live draws upon the expertise and 24/7 real-time access to pharmacist care managers to ensure immediate intervention, proactive management of chronic conditions, reduction of adverse drug events (ADEs) and hospital readmissions.



“As we observe American Pharmacist Month, it's important to recognize the crucial impact pharmacists have on patient care and highlight our industry-leading role to introduce pharmacist-led telehealth services that deliver proactive solutions for improving patient outcomes, decreasing unnecessary utilization and total cost of care, improving clinical efficiency, and enhancing value-based care profitability,” says Cynthia Chioma Nwaubani, PharmD, BCGP , CEO and founder, PharmD Live.“Our goal is to integrate virtual pharmacist care managers into every doctor's office and clinical setting nationwide.”

Dr. Nwaubani points to the value of this unique approach that supports pharmacist care managers with AI-driven predictive analytics and proprietary technology that signal proactive alerts and interventions to help prevent medication errors, avoid drug interactions and reduce ADEs before they happen.

“Our solutions represent more than technology as we create a lifeline between patients and their care teams and allow physicians to focus more on what matters most-patient care,” says Dr. Nwaubani.“With real-time insights, our pharmacist care managers can identify medication-related risks early, empowering patients to take control of their health while giving providers actionable clinical intelligence to deliver proactive, life-changing care. Every day, our team is working to reduce healthcare costs, advance care quality and improve clinical outcomes.”

PharmDLive partners with provider practices and clinics, offering solutions that support personalized care for high-risk patients, boost CMS quality measures and generate revenues with no upfront costs. By enabling providers to remotely manage patients between office visits, the critical support of PharmD Live's pharmacist care managers reduces the physician workload.

Kyle Hoedebecke, MD, MBA, MS, physician executive, PharmD Live, adds,“By relieving the burdens on physicians to provide chronic care management, our pharmacist-led proactive approach, combined with real-time insights, enables physicians to improve patient outcomes while streamlining clinical workflows and increasing practice revenue.”

PharmD Live is a leading innovator in virtual clinical pharmacist solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing chronic care and medication management. Founded with a vision to improve patient outcomes and streamline healthcare delivery, PharmD Live combines the expertise of clinical pharmacist care managers supported by cutting-edge AI technology to provide scalable, quality care solutions. Our platform empowers physicians with actionable clinical intelligence, enabling them to deliver high-quality, personalized care while enhancing revenue through participation in value-based care programs.

