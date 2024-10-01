Milind Soman Becomes The Brand Ambassador For The 9Th Edition Of JBG Kolkata World 10K 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 1st Oct 2024: The icon, Milind Soman becomes the official brand ambassador for the 9th edition of JBG Kolkata World 10K, inspiring participants for the second year in a row. This prestigious event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 24th November 2024, promising an exhilarating day of athleticism and community engagement.



Milind Soman, a beacon of fitness and an advocate for healthy living, is well-known for his inspiring journey in the world of fitness. His commitment to running and promoting a healthy lifestyle resonates with the core values of the JBG Kolkata World 10K. As the brand ambassador, Milind will play an instrumental role in motivating participants to embrace fitness and push their limits. The countdown to the JBG Kolkata World 10K 2024 has officially begun, and with Milind Soman leading the charge, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all involved.



The registration for the upcoming 9th edition of the JBG Kolkata World 10K 2024 has officially commenced from 15th September and is open till 14th November. Title sponsored by Jai Balaji Group, this AIIMS and World Athletics certified event promises an exciting showcase of health and fitness, along with a vibrant community spirit.



Milind Soman, Brand Ambassador of JBG Kolkata World 10K 2024 shared his excitement saying-“Last year's JBG Kolkata World 10k run was an unforgettable experience-the energy, the camaraderie, and the sheer passion for fitness made it truly special. I'm thrilled to come back again to the city of joy, for the second time as the face of the 9th edition of JBG Kolkata World 10K! Running has been a transformative journey for me, and I'm eager to share this passion with the vibrant city of Kolkata. Looking forward to being part of this energetic and healthy celebration in Kolkata."



Announcing Milind Soman association with the event, the organizing company and reputed sports consultant, Nishant Maheshwari, CEO & Founder of Sportiz stated“The JBG Kolkata World 10K is not just a run; it's a celebration of health, endurance, and community spirit. We are thrilled to have Milind Soman as our brand ambassador, as he is a widely recognized fitness role model who inspires others to pursue healthy lifestyles and fosters camaraderie among participants while connecting with a broader fitness audience. With his striking physique and boundless energy, he has proved that age is merely a number in the world of running”.



About Sportiz:



Sportiz is a comprehensive event management and consulting firm, specializing in sports event planning and production. Based in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sportiz offers end-to-end services for a wide range of athletic events, including marathons, cyclothons, corporate sports activities, and more. Their expertise spans the entire event lifecycle-working closely with officials for route permissions, handling participant registrations, collaborating with local running clubs, and promoting events through both traditional and digital media. From course setup to seamless race-day execution, Sportiz ensures every detail is handled with precision. Sportiz has successfully managed high-profile events such as the JBG Kolkata World 10K, JBG Durgapur 10K, JBG Gorkha 10K, and the Coal India Guwahati Half Marathon. Whether it's managing logistics or delivering an unforgettable experience, Sportiz is a trusted name in the industry.

