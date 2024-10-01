The Village School Ranks Top 20 Best Private Schools In USA And #1 For Diversity & Boarding Schools In NICHE Rankings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Village School ranks in top 20 Best Private in America and #1 for Diversity and Boarding Schools in Latest NICHE Rankings

Private school climbs to #2 best K-12 private school in Houston, #3 in Texas and #19 nationally

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Village School, a pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade private school located in Houston's corridor, is now ranked among the top 20 best private schools in America. Noted for its rigorous academics; diverse teaching staff and STEAM curriculum, The Village School works hard to prepare its students for success in a globally connected world. The Village School has also once again earned the prestigious #1 ranking in both diversity and boarding.

"The Village School is a truly extraordinary place. This recognition reflects the incredible community we have here, with students from around the world. We are proud to nurture some of the most talented young minds, preparing the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators. This honor reinforces our commitment to academic excellence and delivering the highest quality education." said Bill Delbrugge, Head of School.

Known for its commitment to academic excellence and a diverse, global student body, The Village School has moved up significantly in multiple categories, reaffirming its position as one of the top private schools in Texas and the United States. The NICHE rankings are highly respected in the education industry and encompass factors such as academics, diversity, college readiness, and overall student satisfaction in their evaluation.

The Village School's NICHE rankings include:

.#2 Best K-12 private school in Houston (up from #4)

.#3 Best K-12 private school in Texas (up from #5)

.#19 Best K-12 private school in USA (up from #38)

.#19 Best boarding high school in USA

.#1 Best boarding high school in Texas (retained)

.#1 Most diverse high school in Texas (retained) & #3 in USA

Niche's rankings are derived from a rigorous analysis of key statistics, including academic performance, student-teacher ratios, college readiness, diversity, and student outcomes, supported by millions of reviews from students, alumni, and parents. The Village School, a proud member of the Nord Anglia Education network, exemplifies many of these factors, fostering a vibrant and inclusive global community representing over 90 nationalities.

Through its diverse student body, internationally experienced faculty, and a rigorous curriculum that embraces global perspectives, The Village School creates a culturally rich learning environment. Initiatives such as multicultural events, international trips, and the International Baccalaureate (IB) program further ensure that students gain an appreciation for different cultures while developing the skills needed to thrive in an interconnected world. This commitment to diversity and global awareness is central to the school's philosophy, preparing students for both academic success and responsible global citizenship.

For more information about The Village School and its exceptional educational offerings, please visit .

# # #

About The Village School

The Village School is an American school with an international perspective. Located in the energy corridor in Houston, Texas, our private school is home to a collaborative, supportive and diverse community. We pride ourselves on outstanding academic achievement, global integration, faculty excellence, and a personalized approach to teaching and learning. Recognized for our excellence in STEAM education, world-class internships and differentiated programs, we offer a rigorous but nurturing individualized environment. We offer a rich selection of arts, athletics, and community service activities together with real world experiences and prepare our students for the best colleges and universities through our individualized learning path and highly qualified faculty. Students can choose a variety of tracks according to their unique passions including the International Baccalaureate Diploma and the Entrepreneurship Diploma Program. Learn more at: thevillageschool

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education (NAE) is the world's leading premium schools organisation, with 73 schools across 30 countries. Our schools go beyond traditional learning to deliver a high quality, transformational education to 67,000 students from kindergarten through to the end of secondary school. We offer multiple internationally recognised curriculums, including the English Curriculum, the International Baccalaureate, the Swiss Maturité and the US Curriculum, amongst others. Our global scale enables us to recruit and retain world-leading teachers and to offer our students unforgettable experiences through our partnerships with world-renowned institutions The Juilliard School, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and UNICEF. As part of the NAE family, every student can connect and collaborate on our bespoke Global Campus platform to bring their learning to life beyond the classroom.

Christy Warring

The Warring Group

+1 281-684-3184

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.