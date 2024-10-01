Mobile Dealer Robbed By Men In Police Uniform On Charsadda Bypass

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Charsadda – In a daring nighttime robbery, suspects dressed in uniforms looted a mobile dealer on the Uthmanzai Bypass.

According to the FIR, the mobile dealer was returning from Aman Plaza after purchasing mobile phones when a group of men in a car began following his vehicle.



The suspects stopped him, inquiring about the mobile phones he had bought. They then stole an entire carton containing 75 expensive mobile phones before fleeing the scene.

A case has been registered with the city police, and an investigation is underway.