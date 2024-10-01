Kurram Conflict Continues To Disrupt Life As Roadways And Border Remain Closed For Ninth Day

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Parachinar – The main Parachinar highway and the Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border remain closed for the ninth consecutive day due to ongoing tensions in the Kurram district. According to reports, all routes were shut down following clashes between rival tribes.

Residents now face severe shortages of essential items, including food, medicine, and fuel, significantly disrupting daily life. Local farmers have expressed frustration as their vegetables are sold at the lowest prices in the local markets, resulting in losses of millions.

The fuel shortage has particularly affected government employees and citizens, making travel extremely difficult. Hospital sources report that the clashes have so far claimed 50 lives and left 120 people injured.

Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud stated that efforts are underway to reopen the roads and restore long-lasting peace in the region. On September 28, a ceasefire was declared in Sadda, Sangina, Balish Khel, and Khar Kaly, after which police, carrying white flags, moved towards the trenches to enforce the truce.