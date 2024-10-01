Peshawar: Alkhidmat Foundation Organizes Mass Wedding For 20 Underprivileged Couples

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: A mass wedding ceremony for 20 underprivileged couples was organized by the Alkhidmat Foundation at a local hotel, where a Walima feast was also arranged for the guests.

The event's chief guest was Liaqat Baloch, Vice President of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan. He highlighted that under Alkhidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's "Asaan Nikah Project," 717 underprivileged couples have been married so far.

According to Liaqat Baloch, each couple was provided with household essentials worth Rs. 185,000, including a double bed, washing machine, bed stand, fan, dressing table, sewing machine, iron, and 60 other items.

The event concluded with Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's leader, Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, solemnizing the marriages of the 20 couples.