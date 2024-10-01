Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 7.62%

Introduction

Breast cancer diagnostics include several tests and procedures aimed at identifying breast cancer in its initial stages, providing a vital opportunity for effective and enhanced survival rates. This procedure encompasses self-examinations, clinical evaluations, imaging assessments such as mammograms, and sophisticated diagnostic methods, including biopsies and genetic testing. Timely identification is crucial for addressing this escalating global issue.

Breast cancer has gradually emerged as a significant global health concern, impacting women of all ages and lifestyles. Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) published in February 2024 indicates that breast cancer cases are expected to increase significantly from 2.3 million in 2020 to over 3 million by 2040. Low- and middle-income nations are projected to endure the most of this increase, resulting in around one million fatalities per year by 2040. These concerning data highlight the immediate necessity for proactive health interventions.

Market Dynamics

Global Support for Breast Cancer Management in Fragile Health Systems Drives the Global Market

The international initiative to enhance breast cancer management in nations with unstable or poor healthcare systems is a primary catalyst for expansion in the

breast cancer diagnostics market. These nations, frequently unable to address the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, encounter significant strain on individuals, families, the economy, and healthcare systems. In response, healthcare ministries and governments globally are implementing proactive strategies to guarantee the availability of breast cancer diagnostics and treatment choices in low- and middle-income nations.

For instance, in February 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) initiated a detailed roadmap to improve breast cancer management in more than 70 nations, especially those with constrained resources. This effort aims to enhance early detection, expedite diagnosis, and improve treatment quality to afford women in low- and middle-income countries improved access to life-saving care. By addressing these significant deficiencies, the WHO's roadmap aims to decrease breast cancer mortality rates and mitigate the burden on vulnerable health systems.

Moreover, international partnerships of this kind are essential for enhancing the accessibility of breast cancer diagnostics, especially in marginalized areas, and guaranteeing that all persons, irrespective of their location, receive timely and efficient treatment.

Rising Integration of AI Platforms to Improve Diagnosis Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms are becoming a significant opportunity in the breast cancer diagnostics sector, transforming early detection and diagnostic precision. An important instance is the recent introduction of iOncology by the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi in partnership with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Pune. This AI-driven platform is engineered to identify breast and ovarian cancers at early stages with sophisticated algorithms that evaluate patient data with greater efficiency.

Furthermore, AI platforms in cancer diagnostics are becoming more common because they provide quicker and more accurate evaluations, aiding in detecting problems that traditional approaches could overlook. Artificial intelligence enhances diagnostic precision and alleviates the workload of healthcare practitioners, allowing them to concentrate on therapeutic strategies. As AI technologies advance, their incorporation into breast cancer diagnostics is poised to increase, presenting substantial promise for enhancing patient outcomes and optimizing diagnostic procedures within healthcare systems worldwide.

Regional Analysis

North America occupies a preeminent role in the breast cancer diagnostics industry, possessing a significant 45.8% market share. This supremacy is ascribed to its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and the extensive utilization of state-of-the-art diagnostic technology, including digital mammography and MRI. The region gains from substantial investments in research and development, which advance early detection techniques and augment treatment alternatives. In 2023, the American College of Radiology enhanced its Imaging Network, emphasizing the integration of artificial intelligence to increase the accuracy of mammography interpretation.

Furthermore, massive public awareness initiatives and comprehensive screening programs, exemplified by National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, have markedly enhanced early diagnosis rates. These variables collectively create a robust environment for advancing breast cancer diagnostics, strengthening the area's survival rates and patient care.

The Asia Pacific area is positioned for significant breast cancer diagnostics market expansion. This expansion is propelled by healthcare reforms designed to enhance access to diagnostic services and the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, frequently ascribed to lifestyle and dietary modifications. Countries such as India and China are substantially augmenting funding in research and development, as shown by the Indian government's National Cancer Control Program, which emphasizes early detection and treatment.

Moreover, breast imaging technology innovations, particularly AI integration in mammography, are improving diagnostic precision. Collaborative initiatives among industry stakeholders, including alliances between local hospitals and biotechnology companies, expedite innovation. The increasing focus on breast cancer biomarkers and tailored treatment alternatives is augmenting the region's market potential, establishing it as a crucial domain for future expansion in breast cancer diagnostics.

Key Highlights



The global breast cancer diagnostics market size was valued at USD 4.96 billion in 2024. It is projected to reach USD 9.65 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By cancer type, the global breast cancer diagnostics market is bifurcated into invasive lobular breast cancer, ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), triple-negative breast cancer, inflammatory breast cancer, and others. The ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) segment leads the breast cancer diagnostics market due to its non-invasive nature and potential to progress to invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC).

By test type, the global breast cancer diagnostics market is bifurcated into clinical breast exams, blood tests, imaging tests, biopsies, and others. The imaging test segment, particularly mammography, dominates the breast cancer diagnostics market, accounting for most screenings.

By stage, the global breast cancer diagnostics market is bifurcated into stage I, stage II, stage III, and stage IV. The stage I segment holds the dominant share in the breast cancer diagnostics market due to its early-stage, localized nature, which makes it highly treatable.

By end-user, the global breast cancer diagnostics market is bifurcated into hospitals and clinics, cancer diagnostic centers, cancer research institutes, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals and clinics are the dominant end-users in the breast cancer diagnostics market due to the large volume of patients requiring diagnostic tests each month.

North America occupies a preeminent role in the breast cancer diagnostics industry, possessing a significant 45.8% market share.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global breast cancer diagnostics market are Siemens Healthineers AG, Kheiron Medical Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., Metaltronica SpA, and Carestream Health.

Market News



In April 2024, Bio-Rad Laboratories announced the launch of ddPLEX ESR1 Mutation Detection Kit, a highly sensitive multiplexed digital PCR assay for breast cancer research.

In September 2024, RadNet introduced its Enhanced Breast Cancer Detection (EBCD) service, powered by AI technology Saige-Dx, offering improved accuracy in breast cancer detection and personalized risk assessments for women in New York and New Jersey.



Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Segmentation



By Cancer Type



Invasive lobular breast cancer

Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS)

Triple-negative breast cancer

Inflammatory breast cancer

Others





By Test Type



Clinical Breast Exam

Blood Tests

Imaging Tests



Mammogram

MRI

Ultrasound

PET

Others





Biopsies



Excisional biopsy

Incisional biopsy

Core biopsy

Fine-needle aspiration (FNA) biopsy

Others





Others





By Stage



Stage I

Stage II

Stage III

Stage IV





By End-User



Hospitals and Clinics

Cancer Diagnostic Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others







