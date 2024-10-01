The Green Planet™ Dubai celebrates successful return to the 24th edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE, 26 September 2024: The Green Planet™ Dubai recently participated as a key sponsor at the 24th edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum (SINF), where over 145 narrators, experts, and researchers from more than 32 countries gathered. This year’s theme, ‘Tales of Birds,’ perfectly aligned with the biodome’s mission to inspire environmental awareness, highlighting the vital role that birds play in maintaining the delicate balance of ecosystems around the world. Building on the success of last year’s participation, which was a standout attraction, The Green Planet™ Dubai attracted visitors of all ages eager to learn more about nature and conservation.

Aligned with the forum’s theme, The Green Planet™ Dubai – the Middle East's only indoor tropical rainforest, featuring an outdoor Nature Park – is home to over 3,000 plants and animals including more than 100 birds from 40 species originating from South America, Africa, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia, making it a must-visit destination for families and nature enthusiasts.

At the biodome, guests have the exclusive opportunity to interact with these animals through engaging animal encounters, offering educational experiences that promote awareness of conservation and climate change. Designed to educate visitors about the unique biodiversity of Earth's tropical rainforests, the four-story biodome offers an immersive experience into the wonders of nature.

At SINF 2024, The Green Planet™ Dubai presented a range of enriching and interactive experiences designed for families, children, and curious visitors. These activities highlighted the crucial role birds play in ecosystems, fostering a deeper connection to nature. Through various educational workshops and creative activities, guests learned about how birds benefit human health, the economy, and biodiversity.

A storytelling corner brought the theme of ‘Tales of Birds’ to life, as the biologists of The Green Planet™ Dubai read captivating bird-themed stories to children and answered questions giving listeners a deeper understanding of the species, the numerous roles they play in the nature system and their significance in maintaining habitats. Designed to nurture love for nature in young minds, these activities sparked curiosity about the creatures that inhabit our skies.

Additionally, The Green Planet™ Dubai booth featured a lively bird puppet show that blended education with fun, using imaginative performances to teach children about diversity and importance of birds. Children also participated in a hands-on arts and crafts workshop, where they made their own bird masks using eco-friendly, recyclable materials.

Adding to the excitement, Aisha Rashid Alhesaan Alshamsi, Director of the Arab Heritage Centre from the Sharjah Institute for Heritage stated, “The Sharjah International Narrator Forum is honored to present its 24th edition under the theme ‘Tales of Birds.’ This theme was chosen for its deep symbolism and universal resonance, as birds represent freedom and peace across cultures, carrying timeless stories that bridge the past and future.”

Through a diverse range of activities, visitors of all ages were connected with the fascinating world of birds, reinforcing its role as a leader in environmental education.

The Sharjah International Narrator Forum is renowned for its efforts in preserving oral heritage and fostering storytelling traditions. Each year, it brings together narrators, cultural experts, and enthusiasts from around the globe, offering a platform for sharing and celebrating stories from diverse cultures. The 2024 edition, under the theme of “Tales of Birds,” celebrated the symbolism and importance birds hold across cultures, with stories that transcend time and borders, highlighting themes of freedom, peace, and nature’s delicate balance.



For more information on The Green Planet™ Dubai, please visit





Follow The Green Planet Dubai on social media for the latest updates:

Instagram: @TheGreenPlanetDubai Facebook: @TheGreenPlanetDubai







MENAFN01102024000070016774ID1108735024