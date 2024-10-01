Middle East's Fashion Industry Ready for Global Impact at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit

(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Moscow - As the curtains close on Paris Week, Moscow will become the global fashion hub as it hosts the BRICS+ Fashion Summit, bringing together industry leaders from the Middle East and a record 100 countries. Taking place from October 3rd to 5th, the Summit will see delegates from the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Kuwait, and other nations in the region participate in a dynamic Business Program focused on key industry trends such as sustainability, innovation, and expanding exports into new international markets. The Summit's core mission is to elevate the power of diversity in fashion, making it a global trend that supports local creators preserving cultural traditions. Emerging fashion markets are thriving, with local communities rapidly developing and creating exciting opportunities for local brands. The BRICS+ Fashion Summit plays a crucial role in connecting these emerging markets, providing a platform for collaboration and growth.

“Large scale summits and conferences such as the BRICS+ Fashion Summit are the best platform to connect leading industry members from around the globe, both established fashion and luxury markets and emerging ones,” highlights Susan Sabet, Founding Board Member and Secretary General of The Egyptian Fashion and Design Council, emphasizing the Summit's immense importance.

“The summit is a key to shape the future of fashion across diverse regions,” Shirene Rifai, founder of Jordan Fashion Week, echoes the sentiment.

At the International Exhibition ‘Heritage’ dozens of talented designers from over 30 countries will showcase their creations, taking viewers on an enthralling journey through cultural identity and traditional crafts reimagined with a modern twist. Aadima from Qatar and Eman Al Ahmad from Jordan will be among the featured designers, highlighting the elegance and sophistication of Arabic influences in their collections. The exhibition will also feature the Egyptian brand PAZ-Cairo, renowned for its exquisite caftans, jalabiya dresses, and stylish prêt-à-porter collections.

Building on the success of last year, the BRICS+ Fashion Summit is poised to become a pivotal event for the fashion industry. Moscow has already solidified its position as an attractive platform for up-and-coming fashion markets. Held in parallel with the BRICS+ Fashion Summit, Moscow Fashion Week will commence, traditionally showcasing the best designers from emerging countries. This season, shows by designers from the UAE, Russia, China, Indonesia, South Africa, and other nations will take place, presenting their latest collections as part of agreements signed at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit. The UAE brand ANGELO ESTERA will grace the stage with its exquisite evening fashion, infused with an Arabian flair.

For more information visit fashionsummit





MENAFN01102024004800010929ID1108734982