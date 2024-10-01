Armormax And LVR Open New Facility To Serve Southeast Refractory Customers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmorMax and LVR, leading providers of refractory solutions, are proud to announce the opening of their new facility in Columbia, South Carolina. This strategic expansion aims to better serve the growing needs of steel, aluminum, and industrial customers throughout the Southeast region.

The new branch, centrally located in Columbia, SC expands accessibility to major industrial centers throughout the Carolinas, Virginia, and Georgia.

The branch's strategic location and service offerings will create substantial value for industrial users through:



Comprehensive turnkey refractory service: From evaluation and application design to tear-out and installation.

Versatile, cost-effective solutions: Wide range of stock refractory materials including ArmorWool insulation, bricks, castables, and fabricated components to meet all application needs.

ArmorMax steel furnace innovation: Custom relining systems using advanced, energy-efficient materials for U.S. steel industry.

KT Grant remote controlled refractory tear out equipment: Keeps operators safe, away from heat and falling debris. Rapid 24/7 emergency response: Mobilized and on-site within hours.

"Our new Columbia facility represents a significant investment in the Southeast market," said James Piraino, CEO of LVR and ArmorMax. "By bringing our expertise closer to our customers, we're not just reducing costs – we're revolutionizing how refractory services are delivered in the region."

This expansion underscores ArmorMax and LVR's commitment to innovation and customer service in refractory industries. The companies look forward to fostering stronger partnerships with steel, aluminum, and industrial manufacturers across the Southeast.

For more information, please visit their respective websites at and .

