Every Cure, a nonprofit biotech that utilizes AI to unleash the potential of every approved to treat every it possibly can, is thrilled to announce the addition of two new leaders from the drug development to its medical research team. Committed to evaluating and advancing the most promising therapeutic opportunities across all drugs and diseases, Every Cure collaborates with best-in-class experts on clinical research studies. By incorporating deep expertise in translational research into the team, Every Cure ensures that AI-driven treatment predictions are validated and effectively reach patients in need. As the strength of Every Cure's AI platform continues to expand, the organization remains dedicated to validating treatment predictions through laboratory work and clinical trials, translating data into tangible cures. These strategic appointments reflect Every Cure's dedication to innovation and excellence in discovering new applications for existing medications, driving significant breakthroughs in patient care and health outcomes worldwide.

"I am excited to welcome our exceptional new executive team members," said Grant Mitchell, MD, MBA, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Every Cure. "Their collective capabilities in clinical development, drug discovery, and organizational strategy are key to advancing our mission of delivering life-saving therapies to those who need them most."

The new team members will drive the initiative to translate predictions from Every Cure's AI model into a pipeline of clinically validated treatments for neglected diseases. Predicted drug-disease matches will undergo rigorous evaluation for mechanistic rationale and clinical relevance, facilitating their advancement to patients and refining the AI platform to expedite access to life-saving treatments.

Dr. Riese serves as the Chief Medical Officer at Every Cure. He is a physician-scientist with over 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and academic medicine, driven by a deep commitment to delivering treatments to patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Dr. Riese brings extensive clinical development experience across both large and small biopharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Alexion, and Alnylam. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Research at Allovir, Inc.,where he oversaw the clinical development of virus-specific T cells to fight latent virus infections in immunocompromised individuals. His expertise will be invaluable in guiding Every Cure's efforts to identify and expedite the development of effective, repurposed therapies, ensuring that innovative treatments reach patients more quickly and safely. Ruxandra Draghia-Akli, MD, PhD - Dr. Draghia-Akli serves as the Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board at Every Cure. Her extensive career in human genetics, rare diseases, gene therapies, and nucleic acid vaccines has made substantial contributions to public health. At Johnson & Johnson, she spearheaded the establishment of a Global Public Health R&D organization focused on developing solutions for critical health threats like Dengue and tuberculosis. She has played pivotal roles in the European Commission's health initiatives and co-chaired the ACTIV program, initiated by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. Dr. Draghia-Akli will join Novavax in November 2024 as Executive Vice President and Head of Research & Development (R&D), focused on building partnerships with industry and public health organizations. As Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board for Every Cure, Dr. Draghia-Akli will utilize her vast experience and strategic vision to guide Every Cure's efforts in identifying and advancing drug repurposing opportunities with the greatest potential impact.

This expanded executive team signifies a strategic enhancement to Every Cure's leadership, underscoring the organization's commitment to advancing its mission with renewed vigor and expertise. The diverse backgrounds of these colleagues in drug development, global health, and operational strategy collectively strengthen the organization's capacity. With their guidance, Every Cure aims to transform the global treatment landscape, improving health outcomes and enhancing the quality of life for countless individuals.

About Every Cure

Every Cure

Every Cure is a nonprofit biotech that utilizes AI to unleash the potential of every approved medicine to treat every disease it possibly can. Every Cure believes that repurposing medicines represents the fastest and most efficient way to tackle critical health challenges all while optimizing the return on investment in the effort to save lives. Unfortunately, systemic barriers often hinder effective repurposing, leaving patients without access to available potential treatments. To tackle these challenges, Every Cure leverages its AI platform to efficiently identify and evaluate drug repurposing opportunities across all drugs and diseases. This process is guided by objective data and insights from global experts, patient advocacy groups, and research foundations, ensuring a comprehensive strategy that maximizes the potential for discovering effective repurposed treatments. Every Cure aims to update clinical guidelines and may conduct clinical trials as part of its mission to ensure effective therapies reach those in need. Every Cure proudly announced its launch in September 2022 at the Clinton Global Initiative.

Clinton Global Initiative .

